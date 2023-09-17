Emerald Springs hosts
Fall Prevention Fair
Emerald Springs Senior Living, managed by The Goodman Group, will host a Fall Prevention Fair on Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1475 S. 46th Ave. in Yuma.
The fair will include a presentation on fall prevention and community services available to seniors.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear and learn from healthcare professionals at Haven of Yuma, Synergy Home Care, Hospice of Yuma, Compasses, Enhabit Home Health and more.
The Fall Prevention Fair is hosted in partnership with Western Arizona Council of Governments. All guests will be served light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments throughout the event.
Each year in the United States, nearly one-third of older adults experience a fall. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are a major threat to the health and independence of older adults, 65 years of age and older.
This event offers the opportunity for residents, family members and guests to come together and learn about balance, wellness and how to reduce their risk of falls.
This event is open to the public. Sign-up is encouraged. Please call 928-329-7707 for more information.
Exceptional breast imaging
at YRMC gets accreditation
Yuma Regional Medical Center has achieved the prestigious Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation from the American College of Radiology. This organizational credential reflects the hospital’s commitment to exceptional breast imaging and the highest patient care standards.
“We’re happy and excited about it,” said Kinzi Rivera, a mammography technologist.
She pointed out how this five-year culmination continues to open more quality and expand care to the community.
The American College of Radiology’s requirements are based on excellence in all fields of breast imaging, including 3D mammography, ultrasound, MRI and imaging-guided breast biopsy.
YRMC congratulated its breast imaging team for achieving the BICOE accreditation and thanked the hospital’s radiologists, technologists and imaging support staff who maintain the highest care standards for the community.
Foothills BNI to meet
on Wednesday
The Yuma Foothills Business Networking International chapter will meet at 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The BNI mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.
Visiting a meeting is free and a great way to see a BNI Chapter meeting in action. For more information, go to www.bni.com.
YSWCA to hold workshop
for business owners
Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is hosting the financial education workshop “Business Owner Solutions Secure 2.0” at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at YSWCA, 350 W. 16th St., Suite 430, in Yuma.
This event is free to members and includes lunch. Contact YSWCA to reserve a spot as seating is limited. Non-members should call 928-539-9035 for the price.
Edward Jones financial advisors will present strategies to help business owners achieve their financial goals.
City invites local
contractors to
Sept. 22 forum
Designed to increase the number of local businesses placing bids for city contracts and services, the Yuma municipal government will hold a contractor forum on Friday, Sept. 22.
The forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Yuma City Hall Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Area businesses, contractors and service providers are encouraged to attend to learn about the city’s procurement process and how to bid on city projects.
Held in partnership with the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association and Small Business Development Center, the forum features information from the city’s online procurement process and the types of contracts the city uses.
The forum follows an online survey sent to contractors in July. Attendees will be able to ask questions and interact directly with city representatives from Procurement, Building Safety, Engineering, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.
“Our goal is to build relationships with our local businesses so they have the necessary points of contact in order to be successful in their next bid,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. “As the city continues to grow, we will rely on the support of our local contractors to meet the community’s needs.”
Those who may be unable to attend but wish to learn more may contact Yuma Public Works at 928-373-4500.
Job, education fair
In collaboration
with DREAM Fair
The Yuma County Business Services Team announced the upcoming 2023 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair in collaboration with the DREAM Fair, set to take place on Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, in Yuma.
Partners in the fair include local government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations.
The fair aims to bridge the gap between local talent and employers, fostering a platform where individuals can explore career prospects, gain insights into different industries and access educational pathways.
Achieve Human Services and partnering agencies will simultaneously host their annual DREAM Fair for people with disabilities. DREAM stands for Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month. This will be the ninth event in which organizers collaborate with various workforce development agencies in Yuma County.
Event highlights include:
• Diverse Exhibitors: The fair will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, including local businesses, educational institutions, vocational training centers and nonprofit organizations. This diversity of participants ensures that attendees have access to a wide range of career opportunities and educational pathways.
• Job Opportunities: Employers from a variety of industries including technology, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and more will be actively recruiting talent for a variety of positions. Job seekers will have the opportunity to interact directly with employers and submit their resumes.
• Education Resources: Students and those seeking to enhance their skills can explore educational resources offered by local colleges, universities and trade schools. Representatives will be available to provide information about programs, financial aid and career-focused courses.
• Employer Workshops: The event will include an employer workshop for employers who register for recruitment and retention strategies prior to the start of the job fair. This workshop is presented by the Center for the Future of Arizona. Space is limited.
• Resource Room: A dedicated space offering job seekers essential tools and guidance, including resume reviews and interview tips to enhance their job fair experience.
• Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals, potential employers and fellow job seekers. Networking is a critical aspect of growing a career, and this event provides an environment conducive to making meaningful connections.
The fair is open to the public, and admission is free. ALLO Fiber is sponsor of this year’s event.
Job seekers wishing to attend can pre-register via events.ypic.com.
Registration is now open for employers who are interested in participating. For more information contact Mariana Martinez at mmartinez@ypic.com.
Informational event for
Wellton job seekers
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold an informational event on Monday, Sept. 25, to provide information on its services for job seekers in Wellton and the surrounding areas as well those wanting to take steps toward a new career.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arizona Western College Wellton Learning. To register, go to isds.ypic.com or call 928-329-0990, ext. 3002.
New TEAM chapter
starting in Yuma
A new chapter of the TEAM Referral Network is starting in Yuma. A list of interested business owners and other professionals is being compiled.
Those who would like to network with other business owners and professionals for the purpose of building relationships and exchanging referrals.
“We are planning breakfast gatherings that will take place on a weekly basis. At this point, we do not have a start date or a location. We will need to know how many people want to be involved before we can make those arrangements,” said Michael Weiser, a Yuma financial advisor.
Interested persons can contact TEAM by phone at 866-311-TEAM, or by email at info@teamreferralnetwork.com. They can also call Weiser at 951-741-7249.
‘Build Your Brand
for Business’ class
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “Build Your Brand for Business” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
This class will teach attendees about the basics of branding their business: what goes into a brand, how brands are used and where they can go to get help with their branding.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Wedding, celebrations
expo coming Sept. 30
The Yuma Sun and Imperial Valley Press will present the Wedding, Quinceañera & Celebrations Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Quechan Casino Resort, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven, California.
The expo is for those who are planning a celebration or are just romantic at heart who want to attend for inspiration, ideas and to meet local experts.
The expo will feature two runway fashion shows, entertainment, a cake pull and scavenger hunt. Exhibitors include florists, caterers, photographers, wedding planners, limousines, honeymoons, reception sites, DJs, invitations, party rentals, hair, makeup, wedding cakes and more.
Tickets are $5. To get an advance admission voucher, go to 928tix.com.
To sponsor or exhibit at the expo, contact a marketing representative at Yuma Sun 928-539-6800 or Imperial Valley Press 760-337-3438.
RSVP now for YSWCA
annual members dinner
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is getting ready to celebrate its 21st Annual Members Dinner and is asking members to mark their calendars and RSVP now to secure their spot or reserve a table.
Seating is limited. Must be 21 and older to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The celebration will take place Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Britain Farms, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, Yuma.
To RSVP or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email plans@yswca.com or call 928-539-9035 or 928-210-5799.
Kids’ 3D printing
demo in San Luis
The San Luis Library will hold a 3D printing demonstration for kids on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a demonstration of the 3D printer and paint their own mini 3D dragon. Ages 10-12 welcome.
There is no charge to attend the demonstration. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Business Loans
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Sept. 19: Business Loans: What Underwriters Want You to Know – Gain comprehensive insights into the intricacies of lending to small businesses through a presentation delivered by Danny Knee, executive director of the Community Investment Corporation.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.