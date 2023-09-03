Yuma nurses awarded
scholarships for critical
care advancement
With a commitment to supporting the growth and retention of local healthcare professionals, the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that 20 YRMC nurses have been awarded Webb Scholarship funding to pursue advanced certification in critical care.
The hospital noted that not only will this help them further their careers, but this also supports YRMC’s dedication to continuous improvement and providing exceptional care.
The Webb fund granted a total of $10,000 to this group of nurses, covering all expenses related to the certification, including fees, books and supplies. Webb Scholarship recipients are passionate YRMC nurses who work full-time and are looking to advance their careers and expertise in the critical care field.
Genevieve Machado, a former two-time Webb Scholarship recipient and board-certified nurse practitioner, is a shining example of how these funds make a difference in the careers of our local nurses.
“When patients receive care from Machado, they benefit from her exceptional education, longtime experience in challenging nursing roles and unwavering dedication to their well-being,” YRMC stated in a press release.
During her time as a registered nurse, she completed a master’s in nursing and subsequently pursued a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and Family Nurse Practitioner certification.
Today, as a nurse practitioner at Transitional Care Services, she serves some of the most at-risk members of the community at this YRMC clinic, which boasts a readmission rate of 3%, significantly lower than the national average of 15%.
“When donors like the Webb family give, they are supporting the community by providing the means for local professionals to advance their careers and better take care of our patients. This is also an incredible incentive for the growth and retention of local nurses,” Machado said. “The Webb Scholarship provided a way for me to further this critical piece of my education at the University of Arizona and more significantly, it empowered me professionally and has allowed me to give back to my community in a meaningful way.”
Brittney Koepplin, an emergency room nurse and one of the latest recipients of the Webb Scholarship, expressed gratitude for the support and resources she has received since joining YRMC more than a year ago.
“As a nurse with almost seven years of experience in various hospitals, I have to say that YRMC stands out in terms of resources and support. I appreciate how the hospital encourages nurses to pursue advanced certification, which benefits not only our professional growth but also the community at large. Studies have shown that doing so leads to better outcomes, lower mortality rates, higher patient satisfaction, and fewer complications,” Koepplin said.
“On behalf of my fellow Webb Scholarship recipients, I want to express our gratitude. We’re eager to support each other, study together, and achieve this goal as a team so that we can provide the best possible care to those who come to the emergency department,” she added.
The Foundation of YRMC has a long-standing history of service to Yuma County students and professionals. This important work is made possible by the generous support of families like the beloved Webbs.
The Dr. Dale F. and Lyndis A. Webb Scholarship Fund was established by the family in honor of the late Dr. Dale F. Webb, Yuma’s first cardiothoracic surgeon, and Lyndis A. Webb, a long-time nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The fund recognizes Dr. Webb’s appreciation for nurses and their critical role in the work of healing.
To learn how you can support local healthcare professionals to advance their careers, please visit www.YumaRegional.org/Foundation.
GRN networking dinner
takes place Thursday
The Gratitude Referral Network is holding its next networking dinner meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, 195 S 4th Ave.
The cost to attend is free. Attendees are responsible for their own meals and beverages.
County job fair
set for Sept. 12
The Second Annual Yuma County Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st. Drive.
Attendees will be able to engage with Yuma County experts, explore opportunities and overcover recruitment insights, benefits and career growth prospects.
To view job openings, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/yumacountyaz.
New TEAM chapter
starting in Yuma
A new chapter of the TEAM Referral Network is starting in Yuma. A list of interested business owners and other professionals is being compiled.
Those who would like to network with other business owners and professionals for the purpose of building relationships and exchanging referrals.
“We are planning breakfast gatherings that will take place on a weekly basis. At this point, we do not have a start date or a location. We will need to know how many people want to be involved before we can make those arrangements,” said Michael Weiser, a Yuma financial advisor.
Interested persons can contact TEAM by phone at 866-311-TEAM, or by email at info@teamreferralnetwork.com. They can also call Weiser at 951-741-7249.
RSVP now for YSWCA
annual members dinner
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is getting ready to celebrate its 21st Annual Members Dinner and is asking members to mark their calendars and RSVP now to secure their spot or reserve a table.
Seating is limited. Must be 21 and older to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The celebration will take place Oct. 6, 6-10 p.m. at Britain Farms, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, Yuma.
To RSVP or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email plans@yswca.com or call 928-539-9035 or 928-210-5799.
3D printing demos
for teens, kids
The Somerton and San Luis libraries invite children and teens to 3D printing demonstrations.
The Somerton Library will hold the demonstration on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. Attendees will discover how to print an object in 3D by observing a demo using 3D modeling software and a printer. Ages 13-17 welcome.
The San Luis Library will hold a demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a demonstration of the 3D printer and paint their own mini 3D dragon. Ages 10-12 welcome.
There is no charge to attend either demonstration.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Bot coding and code breaking for kids, teens
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for the following activities:
• Ozobot Coding on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. Participants will discover how Ozobot robots work, then put their skills to the test. They will create a roadmap for the Ozobot to follow and race to the finish. Ages 13-17 welcome.
• Code Breaking on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Participants will learn about famous ciphers used in the past and put their skills to the test as they create and break codes. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer basics class
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will be offering Computer Basics classes on Friday, Sept. 8 and 22, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will be introduced to the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Register for chamber
breakfast by Friday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for an early bird price of $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Bot coding for kids
at Foothills Library
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Foothills Library for “Go Robots!” on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m.
Kids ages 6-12 will learn to draw their own codes and watch how the Ozobot goes on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.. This program is best for children with their caregivers.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Cross-border virtual forum
focus on preparing students
for the global economy
The Arizona and Mexico Town Halls binational forum “Cross-Border Connecting: Preparing Students for a Career in the Global Economy, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants of the no-cost virtual forum will hear from guest speakers and build important recommendations that can play a crucial role in the Arizona and Sonora region.
The forum will feature guest speakers Dr. Erika Martinez Lugo, a professor and researcher with the Faculty of Languages-Mexicali, Autonomous University of Baja California; Dr. Monica Acosta Alvarado, business professor with Northern Arizona University-Yuma; and Kristin Allen with Global Ties.
Register today at www.aztownhall.org/CrossBorderConnecting.
The forum is sponsored by the Nelson Family Charitable Fund.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Contractors vs. Employees
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 12: Independent Contractors vs. Employees – It’s essential for employers involved with contract workers to be aware of the new and pending regulations regarding independent contractors as the gig economy grows and traditional workforce structures change.
This discussion will focus on the Fair Labor Standards Act and proposed rules, recent changes to the National Labor Relations Board, and other state and federal nuances that should be considered when determining an individual’s work status.
During the course, attendees will learn about the differences and requirements critical for accurately evaluating work relationships, limiting impact on business operations, and avoiding legal ramifications.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Mayor invites businesses
to City Hall conversations
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls invites the public to “Business Conversations with Mayor Nicholls” with each event in the series focusing on a different sector of local commerce.
Conducted in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the series will serve as a platform for business owners and consumers to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.
These meetings will feature rotating topics focused on the needs of the business community.
Each event in the series is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday at City Hall. Topics and room numbers are as follows:
• Sept. 12 (Room 142) – Manufacturing, construction and agriculture
• Sept. 26 (Room 190) – Education and nonprofit sectors
• Oct. 10 (Room 190) – Financial sector
• Oct. 24 (Room 190) – Medical, personal services and professional services
To register, visit YumaChamber.org.
“It is key to be connected and in tune with the business community in Yuma to both be an effective voice for the people and to strive for greater economic growth opportunities. In order to be that voice, my aim is to provide a venue for simplified engagement to supplement emails, calls, and City Council meetings for that type of two-way communication,” Nicholls said.
For additional information about the series, email sheryl@yumachamber.org or call 928-782-2567.
Ag Job Fair to take
place on Sept. 13
The 2023 Agricultural Job Fair will take place Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Luis Gymnasium, San Luis Recreation Center, 965 N. Park Ave.
Attendees will learn about opportunities available in Yuma County’s agriculture industry. Up to 20 vendors from companies that are hiring, resources and other community services will participate.
Attendees should be ready to speak with hiring company representatives and fill out applications. Staff will be available to answer questions and help fill out applications.
Visual Storytelling Contest
offers chance to publish
Imaginary Friends, a design studio in Yuma, is holding the 2023 Visual Storyteller Contest. Each entry will be judged by a panel of judges with experience in visual storytelling and will receive constructive feedback.
The contest has three categories: expert, junior and collaborator. The winners will have 50 copies of their book made and sold. Junior contestants will have 25 copies.
Entries due Friday, Sept. 15. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1. For more information on rules, submission guidelines and to enter the contest, go to neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.