Binational Trade series continues Wednesday
The third edition of the Binational Trade Webinar Series, this time with a focus on infrastructure, continues Wednesday with a virtual episode featuring Southwest Gas.
Brittney Schmidt, Yuma district operations manager, will present the talk, “SWG: Contributing to Economic Development in the Greater Yuma Region,” at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
The five-week series is a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
To sign up, go to https://lnkd.in/egh2KQwd.
Retail Works AZ Workshop, job fair on Oct. 5
Arizona@Work Yuma County and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce have partnered with the Center for the Future of Arizona to bring Retail Works AZ Workshop and Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The workshop will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and the job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Retail Works AZ will provide strategies, tools and best practices on how businesses within the retail, restaurant and hospitality industry can attract new talent and develop their existing employees for success while growing their business.
Businesses looking to register may visit www.yumachamber.org/events. Job seekers wishing to pre-register may visit www.events.ypic.com.
Arizona@Work job/education fair, priority for veterans
Arizona@Work resumes the annual Community Job and Education Fair and DREAM Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Normally held at the Yuma Civic Center, this year the organization will host the event at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pre-registration for this event is available at www.events.ypic.com. There is no cost to attend the vent, which will feature various employers, resources and educators. Attendees are encouraged to have multiple resumes on hand, dress to impress and be ready for interviews that may be conducted on site.
Veterans and their spouses will be provided with Veterans Priority of Service with front-of-the-line privileges. Look for the outside veterans booth near registration to find resources for veterans, their families and military families. Individuals who fall under this category will be able to register for entry at this booth.
This event will be following current COVID-19 guidelines as provided by Yuma County. Masks will be strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Arizona@Work via Facebook or 928-329-0990.
Chambers hosts social media training on Oct. 8
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold a lunch and learn event with the focus on “Promoting Your Business on Social Media” on Friday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma.
Participants will learn effective ways to promote your business on social media and how social media can also be used to share interesting facts, true stories, and other important information about your business. This training will focus on Instagram and will touch on Facebook and YouTube.
Participants should bring their own laptop for hands-on training.
This members-only event requires pre-registration; the cost of $25 per attendee. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/4e3a34a7.
Pre-register for pesticide virtual training by Oct. 9
The University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension is holding a virtual Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Training during the week of Oct. 11-15. Participants must pre-register by Friday, Oct. 9.
The training will consist of four, two-hour, unrecorded Zoom sessions. Each session will be offered three times during the week. Sessions will run from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The live Zoom sessions are free. They are designed for people who are preparing for the National Pesticide Applicator Core Certification Exam for agricultural and structural pest control certifications. However, anyone who is interested in learning more about pesticide safety is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Next ‘Good Morning, Yuma’ set for Oct. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8 a.m., at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma.
The event is an opportunity for local businesses to network and build connections. The cost is $20 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/29k8skar.
Webinars to focus on cyber hackers, succession planning
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Sept. 28 – Holiday Hacking: Most users are familiar with phishing and spam, but do you know how to protect your business from cyber threats?This session will cover three simple things every business can do to secure their business against cyber hackers. Without the technical jargon, participants will learn the practical steps even the most non-technical person can take today to secure against cyber attackers before the online holiday shopping season begins.
• Sept. 30 – Strategies for a Successful Sale or Succession of Your Small Business: In the ever-changing business landscape, small business owners have to consider the long-term goals for their business and possible exit strategies. Business owners need to know what value their business will have to a prospective buyer or successor, and the elements that add value to the business. This session will provide an overview of the basics of planning an exit strategy and identify potential gaps and opportunities that business owners can use to begin to put a plan in place.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Scholarships available for becoming certified ACE trainer
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is providing scholarships for 40 individuals to complete the Arizona Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Consortium’s five-week training program to become a certified ACEs trainer.
Training participants gain a deeper understanding of the ACEs study, both nationally and in Arizona, and the short- and long-term impacts of trauma along the age continuum from children to adults. Participants learn resilience and trauma-informed care strategies, skills, and resources to support those who have experienced adversity/trauma.
The virtual training program begins Oct. 19 and is held every Tuesday for five weeks, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Individuals who are interested in deepening their knowledge about ACEs, learning more about the trauma-informed approach, and who are committed to continuing this work in their communities are encouraged to apply. Experience working in this area is helpful, but is not required. To learn more and to apply for the ACEs training scholarship, visit mobilizeaz.com/ACE.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.