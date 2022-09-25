Econ Development 101webinar rescheduled to this Wednesday
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., due to technical difficulties, has rescheduled the first in a series of Economic Development 101 webinars to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m.
The lunch break discussion will focus on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
For the Zoom details or to set up another time, contact Stephany Turner at scrowe@greateryuma.org or 928-580-6027.
Upcoming business classes at Yuma Library
The Yuma County Main Library will offer two business classes in October, both taught by Business Librarian Andrew Zollman.
The first class centers on “What is Good Customer Service?” and will be held Thursday, Oct. 13. Participants will learn what proper customer service should look like and how to use it when meeting with customers and working with fellow staff.
The instructional class will be followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session. Space is limited. Registration not required.
The class “Starting a Small Business in Yuma,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 27. This class will help attendees to understand the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Class discussion will cover requirements to get started and include forms, documentation, licenses and permits.
Participants will also “find your why for starting a business and learn how to pitch your idea.”
Both classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library 2951 S. 21st Drive, in the second floor classroom.
For more information, call Zollman at 928-373-6480 or email to andrew.zollman@yumalibrary.org.
Community job, education fair will take place Oct. 5
The Arizona@Work Yuma County is holding the 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Priority admission will be given from 10-11 a.m. to veterans and their spouses and family members and transition service members. General public admission will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
Pre-registration is now open to all job seekers via events.ypic.com.
Resume help, Tech Tuesday for Teens at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Thursday, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
• Tuesday, Oct, 4 and 18, at 3:30 p.m.: Teens 13-18 are invited to Teen Tech Tuesday for hands-on experience with everything from robots to virtual reality.
• Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m.: Buscas Trabajo (Job Search) – Help in Spanish with searching for a job online, opening an email account and writing a resume.
• Saturday, Oct.15, at 2 p.m.: Preparación para la entrevista (interview tips in Spanish) – develop interview skills and self-confidence. The Heritage Library in collaboration with Christine’s Closet will host a 1-hour mock interview workshop.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.: Computación Básica (Computer Basics in Spanish) – Learn the basics of using a computer, such as how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Architecture, SNAP for youth at Main Library
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for programs and fun. There is no charge to attend.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m.: Architecture Lego Club – Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at this architecture-based Lego Club.
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.: SNAP Circuit Challenge – Explore engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using SNAP Circuits to perform a series of challenges. Seating is limited. For ages 6-12.
• Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.: Vidcode Coding for Beginners – Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants. Please register by calling Elia Juarez at 928-373-6479 by Oct. 17.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Fake News, Computer Basics at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.: Is This Fake News? – Misinformation and disinformation is passed along at greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.: Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Practice job interviewing, resume writing class at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:15 p.m.: Practice Makes Perfect – Preparation goes a long way to ease the stress of job interviewing. Library staff will help job seekers practice their interviewing skills.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Participants will create a resume that will showcase their skills and effectively market their talents to employers.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.: Intro to Coding with Vidcode for Teens – Explore coding basics with Vidcode, a program that uses video images and files to help you create various projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Seating is limited; visit the library or call 928-627-8344 to register.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.: Get to Know Google – Learn how to use Google apps (gmail, calendar, sheets, and drive) so they work together efficiently.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.: Excel at Excel – Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.: 3D Printer Discovery for Teens – Enjoy an up-close look at a 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Oct. 2 is deadline to apply for BBB student scholarship contest
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest encourages ethical behavior in the community, and the BBB Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship helps students recognize these actions at an early age. This scholarship honors students who have chosen to respond with integrity when faced with a dilemma.
The program aligns with BBB’s annual Torch Awards for Ethics which celebrates companies for upholding outstanding integrity throughout their business operations.
Students are invited to write a 400-word essay on “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in our Community.” The prompt challenges students to recall an encounter that caused inner-conflict and the ethical resolution tactics that guided them through.
High school students in Arizona are eligible to apply and five winners will each be awarded $500-$1,500 in scholarships to be used for college tuition and expenses.
To submit an application or to learn more, visit torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Submissions are accepted through Sunday, Oct. 2. Winners will be announced at BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics celebration in the fall and on the website.
Small Business Boot Camp: Navigating Hot Job Market
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Sept. 27: Navigating a Hot Job Market: Experts from Elite Entrepreneurs frequently connect with various businesses to learn about the most pressing issues, needs and opinions entrepreneurs encounter. The Great Resignation was the overwhelmingly consistent response concerning hiring and retaining talented employees in today’s unprecedented job market. Keeping valuable team members is becoming difficult as employees are offered job positions with more flexibility, better benefits and higher pay. Learn how to navigate this hot job market with Elite Entrepreneurs. Discover current job market statistics and practical ideas to engage your top employees. Attendees will leave feeling confident to lead their businesses through this challenging time.
• Oct. 4: Compelling Marketing: Unlock Your Authentic Brand Story: Discover why a Brand Story is necessary for effective brand communication. In this webinar, attendees will learn the fundamental building blocks of a clear Brand Story and a proven process to create one for your brand.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
