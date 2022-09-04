YRMC nationally recognized
for stroke care excellence
Yuma Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Silver Plus Get with the Guidelines quality achievement award. The honor is the result of the hospital’s commitment to treating stroke patients with the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. This is the fourth consecutive year YRMC has qualified for stroke care honors from the American Heart Association.
“This ongoing achievement shows our community we are sustaining our commitment to provide the swift, research-based interventions stroke patients need,” says Deb Aders, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care. “We continue saving more lives by following the latest guidelines and providing patients with the best treatments.”
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Thanks to Get with the Guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, Yuma-area residents who experience strokes receive care backed by the latest research and medical evidence. Since 2017, the program has improved stroke care at YRMC by promoting consistent adherence to these optimal clinical practices.
“Not only do these guidelines apply to the hospital, but Yuma-area EMS providers also share in the success,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC’s chief medical officer. “By teaming up with local EMTs and paramedics, we unite to provide the same stroke care rendered in America’s most dynamic cities. The collective efforts to exceed national performance measures earned us this award and recognition. I’m extremely proud of everyone in this collaboration.”
Additionally, YRMC received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award. Qualifying for this recognition is based on the hospital’s ability to treat qualifying patients with an alteplase infusion. For many stroke patients, prescribing the blood-clot-busting drug alteplase, or tPA, is a crucial intervention.
For years, YRMC has been infusing alteplase into patients who meet the criteria in less than 60 minutes of their arrival, on average. However, over the last two years, the YRMC team has shortened that time.
“With most patents, we are achieving a door-to-infusion time of 45 minutes,” Magu said. “That’s very fast for diagnosing a stroke, determining the kind of stroke they are having, making a clinical judgment about the patient’s odds of benefiting from tPA and getting the IV flowing. In stroke care, speed is vital.”
Foothills Library offers
POD for community use
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona State Library, the Foothills Library now offers a POD (Privacy On Demand) space for community use.
The POD is an enclosed, sound-insulated space that provides privacy for purposes such as job interviews, phone calls, and meetings. It is equipped with two power outlets, four USB ports, adjustable lighting, ventilation and can accommodate up to two people. Availability is first-come, first-served; no reservation is required.
“As more services are offered virtually, it is important to be able to offer a private space to conduct personal business,” said Lisa Mendez, library director. “We envision the POD being used for teleconferencing with health care providers, participating in online meetings and job interviews, and even just a place to have a confidential phone conversation.”
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
This project is supported by the Arizona State Library. Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Learn to conserve
Water in the home
Discover ways to conserve water (and money) at the library. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Main Library will host a Home Water Conservation presentation for all ages at 7 p.m.
Attendees will learn ways to save water in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room, as well as simple conservation measures for outdoors. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Agriculture job fair on
Sept. 14 in San Luis
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team is holding the upcoming recruitment events:
• 2022 Agricultural Job Fair which will take place on Sept. 14 at the San Luis Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona, will be taking place Oct. 5 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma. From 10-11 a.m. will be priority admission for veterans, spouses, family members and transition service members. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be general public admission.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
Homebuying, computer
classes at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m.: Home Buyer 101 – An introductory presentation to the homebuying process, including the steps to purchasing a home and basic do’s and don’ts.
• Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.: Computer Basics – Learn the basics of using a computer. Participants will learn how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Chamber to present
Athena Award during
Sept. 8 breakfast event
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will recognize the winner of the Athena International Award during its “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, an event sponsored by the National Bank of Arizona.
The event will be held at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for an early bird price of $25 for members and $45 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $35 for members and $55 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
September activities
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 20, at 3:30 p.m.: Teen Tech Tuesday – Enjoy hands-on experience with everything from robots to virtual reality. Ages 13-18 welcome.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.: PowerPoint 101 – Explore the basic functions of PowerPoint to enhance your technical skills.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.: Ayuda Laboral (Job Search)– Learn how to search for a job online, how to open your own email account and how to write your resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: Computación Básica (Computer Basics) – Learn the basics of using a computer. Participants will learn how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3ird Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Word Basics class in
Spanish at Main Library
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Main Library will offer “Word Básico” (Word Basics) at 3 p.m. This one-hour computer class will help Spanish-speakers learn the basics of Word, including how to create, edit and save a document. Ages 18 and older welcome. Instruction will be provided in Spanish. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Fourth symposium in
‘Growing Our Own’
series set for Sept. 13
The fourth symposium in the Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” series, titled “Ecosystems of Innovation – The Framework,” will take place Sept. 13, from 1-5 p.m., at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The overall goal of the “Growing Our Own” initiative is to establish a world-class platform in the Desert Southwest to support STEM workforce development and increase opportunities for entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth.
The objective of this symposium is to develop a framework for a regional sustainable ecosystem of innovation which includes a STEM workforce and an economic development plan based on unified community engagement.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2ymmzmea and specify whether attendance will be in person or by Zoom.
Free online seminar
on patent and trademark
set for Sept. 13
The Phoenix Patent and Trademark Resource Center, located at the State of Arizona Research Library, is partnering with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Arizona State University Library and local experts to present a free, virtual event on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The virtual seminar, “Researching Patent and Trademark Information,” will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for inventors, entrepreneurs, educators and legal professionals.
Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/USPTO1 to see program details and to register.
Free pesticide applicator
training coming to Yuma
Registration is now open for the Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Core Training in Yuma. The free course will be presented in-person for two full days on Sept. 15 and 22.
Attendees will receive a copy of the National Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Study Guide and other materials to assist them in preparing for the agricultural and structural (PMD) core exams.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Small Business Boot Camp:
No-Cost Small Business
Support Programs
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Sept. 6: No-Cost Small Business Support Programs: Hear from various experts representing the Arizona SBDC Network, SCORE and the Women’s Business Center to learn about Small Business Administration-funded options for small businesses looking to scale. Discover the three no-cost small business support programs available to businesses statewide to help new and existing companies grow.
• Sept. 13: How to Develop a Social Media Holiday Plan in 6 Steps: Businesses must start planning and preparing for the holiday months in advance to acquire profitable results. Participants will discover the six steps and critical components to developing a winning social media plan for the 2022 holiday season and why businesses must start now.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Financial class for
youth at Main Library
The Yuma County Main Library will hold classes for youth in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Saturday, Sept. 10 and 24, at 10 a.m.: Financial Concerns – Discover tips and tricks to manage your money during and after your high school years. Ages 13-18 welcome.
• Monday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m.: Vidcode Coding for Beginners – Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants. Please register by calling Elia Juarez at 928-373-6479 by Sept. 10.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: SNAP Circuit Challenge – Explore engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using SNAP Circuits to perform a series of challenges. Seating is limited. For ages 6-12.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m.: Architecture Lego Club – Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at this architecture-based Lego Club.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
September activities
at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m.: Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.: Is This Fake News? – Misinformation and disinformation is passed along at greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Practice job interviewing,
resume writing class at
San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:15 p.m.: Practice Makes Perfect – Preparation goes a long way to ease the stress of interviewing. Library staff will help job seekers practice their interviewing skills.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Participants will create a resume that will showcase their skills and effectively market their talents to employers.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.