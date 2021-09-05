Ag job fair coming up on Sept. 15
The Yuma County Business Services partner agencies are joining together to bring an Agricultural Job Fair on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the San Luis Library, 1075 6th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free business counseling Tuesdays at Main Library
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center provides free walk-in counseling to businesses every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Find the SBDC counselors in the Coworking Oasis on the second floor of the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Mentoring is also available for those who have a business idea and don’t know where to start. SBDC can help fast-track plans for startup and growth.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 928-317-6151.
Boot camp webinars focus branding, marketing video
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Sept. 7 – Your Brand Your Way: Mind Your Messaging: Whether crafting your brand message for a marketing channel, your website, a video, or a meeting, you need to be sure the people understand it the way you intend. The right language, words, voice and tone can ensure your audience really hears you. Join Blaze Experts to learn not only what makes you special, but which of your qualities will appeal to your target audience. In addition, get tips on how to present yourself confidently and how to use your craft expertise to outpace your competitors.
• Sept. 9 – Three Types of Videos Every Business Should Be Producing: Join us for the first session in Financial Portion’s three-part series focused on digital marketing for small business owners. In this session attendees will learn the three videos they should be producing for their marketing, how to script them and what equipment is necessary to capture quality content. At the end of the session business owners will have the knowledge and confidence to start doing videos on their own. Small businesses owners will walk away from this series with the know-how to amp up their website and social presence, whether you’re a solopreneur or have an entire marketing team.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.