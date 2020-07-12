Virtual job fair on Wednesday and Thursday
To help Arizonans get back to work, ARIZONA@WORK is hosting two virtual job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday, 10-11 a.m. both days, to connect job seekers to employers who are hiring now.
Job seekers who live in Southern Arizona or are seeking a job where they can work from home, can hear about current job openings directly from hiring managers, followed by a live Q&A.
This virtual job fair will be hosted through Google Meet. Click the event link meet.google.com/txv-atgp-vqd to join online or call 1-857-529-6566 and enter PIN number 150 387 569# when prompted. RSVP by emailing to dersazemployer@azdes.gov.
Binational trade webinar on Wednesday
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., in collaboration with 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, and OPRODE of San Luis Rio Colorado, are presenting a binational trade webinar to promote the megaregion as a great place to do business at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The topic is “San Diego Sea Port at a Glance.” Meet with Gregory Borossay, principal of the Maritime Business Line at the Port of San Diego and his team and learn about the many advantages of doing business through the Port of San Diego.
The 30-minute presentation will include a Q&A by the San Diego Maritime Port. Limited space available, please RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/y7ym8rxv.
4FrontED and Expo AgroBaja join forces to offer webinar series
In the midst of COVID-19, two organizations seek to inform the business community about the challenges and areas of opportunity in the binational megaregion.
In May, Expo AgroBaja started a series of webinars focused on various areas of production and consumption. The binational initiative 4FrontED has joined this effort, which has as one of its objectives the promotion of economic development, infrastructure, travel and education in the binational megaregion that includes the intersection of four states: Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora.
This new collaboration includes the webinar “The 4FrontED Binational Megaregion” with Nazzer O. Méndez, executive director of 4FrontED, to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The webinar is free, open to the public and requires prior registration. It’s available on the diverse digital platforms of @4FrontED and @ExpoAgroBaja.
For more information, call 686-592-1186, visit www.agrobaja.com, www.4fronted.org, or send an email to contacto@agrobaja.com.
Online roundtable to help those interested in doing business with the city
Yuma is hosting an event for those wishing to learn about doing business with the city.
“Doing Business With The City: A Purchasing Roundtable” takes place 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, online using the platform Zoom.
Presented in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the roundtable will cover the following topics: Overview of the city’s procurement process; where and how to find opportunities for bidding; typical requirements of solicitations; and how to make the process even more accessible.
To receive the Zoom invitation, please email your interest in attending to purchasingweb@yumaaz.gov. For those unable to participate via Zoom, a limited number of persons will be admitted into City Hall; please specify this preference in your email.
Ag webinars, trainings and short courses in July
The University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension announced agriculture online webinars, training sessions and short courses to be held in July.
– AZ Crop Protection Association Annual Desert Ag Conference (Virtual Format). This two-day conference will be presented on July 15 and 22 from 1-5 p.m. The AzCPA has submitted requests to offer seven hours of continuing education units (CEUs) for people who hold certifications through AZDA (agricultural certifications only), CCA and CDPR. Registration fees are $150 for AzCPA members and non-members and $75 for government employees. For more details, please refer to the the website: https://azcropprotection.com/event/2020-virtual-desert-ag-conference/.
– EPA’s Webinars on Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides. These free webinars seek to increase awareness of the evolving science on pollinator health, promote efforts to improve pollinator habitat, and engage stakeholders in addressing factors associated with declines in pollinator health. Part 1: Designing and Conducting Bee Studies, July 21, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Part 2: Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides, July 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CEUs not available. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y882hv4q.
– 26th Annual Southwestern Noxious, Invasive Plant Short Course, July 21-23.The early bird registration fee of $55 ($35 for students) expires on July 17. The primary purpose of this regional three-day short course is to explore the ecology and management of noxious, invasive weeds that threaten economic and ecologic interests of the southwestern U.S. The course is broken into two tracks: beginning (i.e., Track 1) for those wanting to learn about the various species of interest and basic management options invasive plants and advanced (i.e., Track 2), for those interested in going beyond plant ID and basic management principles. Participants will be free to tailor their attendance in a way that best fits their needs. A draft agenda is available on the registration site. This course has been approved for 12 (CEUs by the Arizona and New Mexico Departments of Agriculture. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/yavupjjq.
– Desert Southwest Soil Health Webinar, July 23, free. Nineteen speakers from industry, academia and government offices will be speaking about ways to improve soil quality in the desert Southwest. Course providers have requested approval for CEUs for PCA, CCA, and Pest Control in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y94cd93e.
– Third Arizona School IPM Conference, accessible online through July 31. Course registration fee: $75. The topics include Turf IPM strategies, such as organic weed control; applications of plant growth regulators and fertilizers; gopher control; pruning landscape plants; invasive weeds; and safe pesticide use. A post-conference quiz will be administered to obtain the available six CEUs for structural pest control professionals holding an Arizona Pest Management Division/Structural certification. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y9lcw22z.