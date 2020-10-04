By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Virtual forum to feature legislative candidates
The Legislative Affairs Committee of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present a virtual Arizona Legislators Candidate Forum at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast live on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages and YouTube channel.
The forum will feature the Senate and House incumbents and challengers in Arizona Legislative Districts 4 and 13. Kimberly Kahl, chamber executive director, will host and Roxanne Molenar, editor of the Yuma Sun, will moderate the event.
For more information, please visit the chamber’s Facebook page or send an email to info@yumachamber.org.
‘Good Morning, Yuma!’ set for Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the next virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” at 7 a.m. Thursday. Tune in to learn about new and ongoing construction projects happening in Yuma.
The event will be streamed live from the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Arizona Public Service is this month’s sponsor, and Regina Twomey, the APS Southwest Division community affairs manager, will present a company update.
Local businesses will also share recent developments within their companies during their soapbox segments.
For safety precautions, the chamber will continue to engage with businesses and the community through virtual platforms and appreciate the positive engagement and support.
Catch the live feed to ask questions, cheer on the guests, or just say hello. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Oct. 6 – Top 5 Cybersecurity Practices for Small Businesses: Now more than ever, having vigilant cybersecurity in place is imperative as many businesses have shifted to virtual operations. Learn about top online threats and low-cost cybersecurity solutions you can implement leading into the holidays, featuring the experts at Cosant Cyber Security.
• Oct. 8 – Update on Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness: Get updates on the PPP loan forgiveness program as well as best tips on the application process, featuring the experts at BeachFleischman.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Deadline to apply for Yuma County small business relief grants is Oct. 16
The deadline to apply for the Yuma County Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant Fund is Oct. 16. The grant program will distribute $200,000 to small businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the county that were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will provide up to two months of rent or mortgage payments, up to a maximum award of $25,000, to small businesses that were directly affected by Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-43, including gyms, fitness centers and studios, bars, water parks and movie theaters.
Priority will be given to businesses with fewer than 50 current employees that are most in need of the funding to meet their rent or mortgage obligations.
The nonprofit organization Local First Arizona is administering the program. Applications can be submitted online at the Local First Arizona portal: https://www.localfirstaz.com/yuma-small-biz-rent. In Spanish: https://www.localfirstaz.com/subvenciones-hipoteca-para-pequeas-empresas.
AZDA pesticide safety trainer refresher online course set for Oct. 28
The Arizona Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Yuma Area Ag Council, will present a pesticide safety trainer refresher online course from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The registration fee is $20.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is complete. At the testing location, participants will receive a USB flash drive containing the approved training video and other training aids (included with registration fee). For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Somerton, Local First Arizona launch Small Business Relief Fund
Local First Arizona is now accepting applications from locally owned businesses in Somerton and the unincorporated areas of Yuma County that need financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local First Arizona and its community partners launched the Small Business Relief Fund to provide mini-grants to Arizona’s smallest, locally owned, independent enterprises. These micro-entrepreneurs – businesses with fewer than 25 employees and less than $1 million in gross annual revenue (about $140,000-$180,000 in net profits) – needed immediate assistance to sustain the impact from decreased business and cash flow caused by the shut down of our economy.
For more information and to access the application, go to https://bit.ly/3gAvmbR.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Arizona MEP helping small, medium manufacturers
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership team is offering to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in the state that have had their operations impacted by the pandemic. The Arizona MEP has been working diligently to help Arizona manufacturers navigate the challenges and overcome the impacts of COVID-19. These efforts are now being accelerated by an allocation received through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST MEP Emergency Assistance Program.
Arizona MEP is offering valuable business support services, subsidized by the funds from NIST, to help manufacturers overcome the effects of the pandemic or to assist with shifts to accommodate the production of PPE. Please note that this is not a cash grant.
For more information, go to https://www.gyerp.org/. Questions or comments may be sent to: info@azmep.com.