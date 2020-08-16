Leaders invite businesses to participate in census challenge
Local leaders are encouraging businesses to participate in the Employees Count Census Challenge on Monday to promote participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough, San Luis Mayor Gerardo “Jerry” Sanchez and Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, have partnered with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce in asking all businesses to allocate 10-15 minutes of time for staff to fill out the census at any point during the work day.
The officials noted that the census is tied to the allocation of federal and state funding, which is based on the cities’ and county’s population and demographics.
The leaders also invited businesses to share content to their social media on Monday, capturing how they encouraged census participation, as a way to collectively push the theme of “Everyone Counts” to all audiences.
To fill out the census, go to www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
Chamber accepting board nominations
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for three Board of Directors seats that will open at the end of 2020.
The chamber expressed appreciation for the many years of service from outgoing board members Adrian Elder, Art Morales and Howard Blitz.
Here are the minimum qualifications:
· Be a member in good standing for more than one year
· Be able to attend board meetings, held the third Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m.
· Attend 75% of monthly mixers and “Good Morning, Yuma!” events
To be considered, please send your name, place of business, email address, phone number and qualifications along with a paragraph explaining why you want to be considered for the Board of Directors to: info@yumachamber.org.
The deadline to submit your name for consideration is 5 p.m. Monday. Send your correspondence to info@yumachamber.org.
Tuesday webinar to touch on the USMCA impact
“The USMCA and Its Impact on Our Region,” the next in a series of binational trade webinars, will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The free 30-minute virtual presentation will touch on the changes brought about by the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, and its impact on the border. It will feature Victor Gamas, director of COMCE Sonora, Veronica Bravo, CEO of North America for COMSE (Mexican Council for International Trade, Foreign Investment and Technological Development) and Carlos Martinez, North America consultant to the Mexicam Customs Brokers Association as a special guest.
This webinar will be presented in English and Spanish.
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., in collaboration with 4FrontED, the Greater Yuma Port Authority and OPRODE of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, are presenting a series of webinars to promote the megaregion as a “great place to do business.”
Space is limited, please RSVP. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2ypwmjb.
Goodwill hosting virtual job fair on Aug. 26
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area at 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Anyone who needs help prepping for the job fair or can’t make it should call 928-343-7600 or visit www.mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews and more information about classes and webinars to connect them to their next job.
The Zoom is link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81240467446. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6cpyza8.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Pesticide safety trainer online course to be held on Aug. 24
The Arizona Pesticide Safety Trainer Online Course presented by Arizona Department of Agriculture Environmental Services, in coordination with the Yuma Area Ag Council, will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and to handlers of pesticides. License holders will receive five continuing education units.
This course will be offered online, however, to obtain an AZDA Pesticide Safety Trainer license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Yuma or Phoenix. CDC guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is completed at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/y4b7n9n3. The cost is $30. For more information regarding this course, call 928-344-7909.