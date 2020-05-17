Grant fund helps businesses impacted by the virus reach customers
The Yuma Sun, along with its partners, has established a $1 million grant fund to assist locally owned businesses with marketing during these challenging times. Through the Desert Southwest Community Marketing Fund, the Yuma Sun is committed to supporting the business community in its efforts to reach their customers and relaunch their businesses.
The Yuma Sun will provide up to $1 million of matching advertising dollars. Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in the following publications: Yuma Sun, Bajo el Sol, Marketplace and online at www.yumasun.com
The grant program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Grants are available for a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 of matching funds.
Matching grants will be awarded in May, June and July. The matching grant must be used by Sept. 30. For more information, call 928-539-6800.
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society offers emergency financial assistance
The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has announced a new program this past week: COVID-19 Rapid Response Loan to expedite emergency financial assistance and mitigate the exposure of NMCRS staff and clients.
Assistance is available up to $1,200 to all eligible clients including active duty, activated reservists and retired marines and sailors and their spouses/family members, along with surviving spouses.
The request does not need to be COVID-related, and verification of need is required. This is a loan program based on need. Budgets are not required. Clients must call for an appointment. Repayment will be delayed for two months, and the client determines repayment between 3-12 months.
Quick Assist Loans remain open to Active Duty only with requests of $500 or less. No verification or budget required. Clients must call for an appointment. Repayment begins the following month, and the client determines repayment terms between 3-10 months.
Traditional Assistance continues to be available to all eligible clients. Requests have no limit. Verification and budgets are required. Clients must call for an appointment. Repayment terms (if necessary) are negotiable.
In Yuma, NMCRS is located aboard MCAS Yuma in building 645, first floor. At this time, all emergency financial assistance is available by appointment only. All clients will be asked health screening questions over the phone. Call 928-269-2373 and leave a message if necessary. Voicemail is monitored throughout the day for call backs.
Established in 1904 to assist widows and orphans, the mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational and other assistance to members of the Naval Service of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors when in need; and to receive and manage funds to administer these programs.
As a nonprofit, volunteer service organization, the organization uses both financial and non-financial resources to identify solutions to meet emerging needs. We help clients improve personal financial skills and encourage individual financial responsibility.
This worldwide organization, with locations on every Marine or Navy installation and on every ship, assisted more than 47,000 clients with $42.5 million in 2019.
All cases that don’t meet the screening requirements and all after-hours emergencies are covered through the American Red Cross. For more information, call 877-272-7337.