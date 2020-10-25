GYEDC holding ‘Stay at Home’ annual dinner
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will be holding a special “Stay at Home” Annual Dinner on Oct. 28.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2g34trn. If unable to attend, RSVP your absence and register your request for Annual Report.
Those who register will get a special discount from Prison Hill Brewing Co. for dining in or ordering out and a chance to win one of many sweepstake prizes.
In addition, those who register and send a picture on Oct. 28 dressed up, dressed down or their dinner at annualdinner@greateryuma.org will be entered to win a gift certificate to River City Grill (1st Place), Yuma Garden Café (2nd Place) and Cafecito (3rd Place). The pictures will also be featured in the November E-Newsletter and social media.
Once registered for the dinner, guests may go to the GYEDC Facebook page and answer trivia questions that will be posted each day until the dinner and they will be entered to win a door prize if they answer correctly. Like and follow the page and receive two entries. The winner will be posted at 5 p.m. each day
For any questions, contact Stephany Turner scrowe@greateryuma.org or 928-782-7774.
Goodwill hosting virtual job fair on Oct. 28
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area at 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The participating organizations are Crane School District and City of Somerton.
Anyone who needs help prepping for the job fair or can’t make it should call 928-343-7600 or visit www.mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews and more information about classes and webinars to connect them to their next job.
Register at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/yxbjveuv.
SBDC presents Profit Mastery workshop Oct. 29-30
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center presents “Profit Mastery: Get Control of Your Business Workshop” on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.
Business Resource Services, a Seattle-based financial performance company, has been successfully providing organizations, business owners, key managers, and those who advise them with the information and tools that can move attendees from Profit Mystery to Profit Mastery. Using case studies and a down-to-earth style, with just a bit of humor and a touch of motivation, this DVD-based program includes all the material from their internationally-acclaimed two-day program.
The presentation will be facilitated by Randy Nelson, director of the AWC SBDC, who has been trained by BRS
AWC SBDC is offering this business course, originally $349, for only $50 to give back due to how the pandemic has affected Yuma businesses. First-come, first-serve basis.
Please RSVP to SBDC at 928-317-6151.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of October. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Oct. 27 – Return Stronger into the New Year: Gain actionable tips and insights on how to best prepare your business for the upcoming holiday season, featuring the University of Arizona expert, Joe Carella. Learn how to take stock of your team’s capabilities, navigate the unchartered territory of this holiday season and start 2021 stronger than the year before.
• Oct. 29 – How To Craft A Compelling Company Vision: As a small business owner, it’s important to have a team dedicated to the company vision and work toward the same goal of making it a reality. Hear from master business coach, Chris Spear, on how to craft a compelling company vision, inspire and lead your team with it and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, for families using virtual learning at their child’s school, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.
SBDC, Federal Reserve invite participation in Small Business Credit Survey
America’s SBDC Arizona is partnering with the Federal Reserve on the 2020 Small Business Credit Survey. This survey reaches thousands of businesses and provides vital information to policymakers and lenders who are weighing decisions that affect small businesses.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to all businesses that are in operation, recently closed or about to launch. The survey closes Oct. 31.
The Fed wants to know how the pandemic has affected your business. This is your opportunity to tell policymakers in Washington, D.C., what your business needs to survive and grow. All responses are confidential.
Take the survey here: https://tinyurl.com/yybv2m5x.
For more information, contact the Federal Reserve at SFFedSmallBusiness@sf.frb.org.
Pesticide safety trainer refresher online course set for Oct. 28
The Arizona Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Yuma Area Ag Council, will present a pesticide safety trainer refresher online course from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The registration fee is $20.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is complete. At the testing location, participants will receive a USB flash drive containing the approved training video and other training aids (included with registration fee). For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website https://www.azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma/Grants-Initiatives.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Arizona MEP helping small, medium manufacturers
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership team is offering to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in the state that have had their operations impacted by the pandemic. The Arizona MEP has been working diligently to help Arizona manufacturers navigate the challenges and overcome the impacts of COVID-19. These efforts are now being accelerated by an allocation received through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST MEP Emergency Assistance Program.
Arizona MEP is offering valuable business support services, subsidized by the funds from NIST, to help manufacturers overcome the effects of the pandemic or to assist with shifts to accommodate the production of PPE. Please note that this is not a cash grant.
For more information, go to https://www.gyerp.org/. Questions or comments may be sent to: info@azmep.com.