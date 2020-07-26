Real estate licensing class starts Monday
Yuma Real Estate Academy will be starting a new pre-licensing class on Monday, July 27. The class will be held Monday through Thursday from 6-9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email YREAinfo@gmail.com to request a sign-up form or call 928-750-0490 for more information.
Goodwill hosting virtual hiring event Wednesday
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Participating companies include the U.S. Border Patrol, Asurion and the City of San Luis.
Need help preparing for the job fair or can’t make it this time? Call 928-343-7600 or visit mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews, and more information about classes and webinars to connect you to your next job.
Ag webinars, trainings and short courses set in July
University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension announced agriculture online webinars, training sessions and short courses to be held in July.
• EPA webinar, Part 2: Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides, July 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The webinar seeks to increase awareness of the evolving science on pollinator health, promote efforts to improve pollinator habitat, and engage stakeholders in addressing factors associated with declines in pollinator health. CEUs not available. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y882hv4q.
• Third Arizona School IPM Conference, accessible online through July 31. Course registration fee: $75. The topics include Turf IPM strategies, such as organic weed control; applications of plant growth regulators and fertilizers; gopher control; pruning landscape plants; invasive weeds; and safe pesticide use. A post-conference quiz will be administered to obtain the available six CEUs for structural pest control professionals holding an Arizona Pest Management Division/Structural certification. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y9lcw22z.