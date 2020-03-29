GSA grants 60-day extensions of expiring entity registrations
In support of the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 national emergency, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requested certain administrative relief for entities doing business with the government. As part of that effort, GSA has initiated 60-day extensions to SAM.gov registrations that have expiration dates ranging between March 19, 2020, and May 17, 2020. It will take GSA until March 28, 2020, to complete all extensions. This effort is intended as relief for those otherwise required to re-register during that time frame.
There is no action required on the part of registrants; this notice is for awareness only.
As an example, an entity that is set to expire on April 1, 2020, will be automatically granted an extension to May 31, 2020.
There are a total of 61,298 registrations that will be impacted by this extension. GSA will process the extensions in a deliberate, incremental manner throughout the course of a week to lessen the impact on our interfacing systems.
As part of this effort, entity administrators impacted by this change will receive an email with the subject line “60-Day SAM.gov Extension Granted for (Entity Name/DUNS/CAGE).”
The new expiration dates will be included in the SAM entity management extracts and available through web services after the records are extended. Interfacing systems need only consume the data as normal.
Those who need assistance with any of the IAE systems, including SAM.gov, may contact the Federal Service Desk at fsd.gov.
To learn more about the IAE and its systems, visit GSA.gov/IAE.
Chamber to hold free training sessions every Monday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold free professional development training sessions via Facebook Live starting this Monday at 9 a.m., and every Monday through April 13.
The training sessions will focus on customer service, team building, communication of sales, etc. The sessions will last about an hour, with a question-and-answer period at the end.
The following sessions have been scheduled: March 30 — Customer Service; April 6 — Communication of Sales; April 13 — Team Building.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.