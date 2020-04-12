YRMC’s clinic hours temporarily change
Clinic hours at many of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s ambulatory locations have temporarily changed, unless otherwise noted.
• YRMC Bone & Joint Tuscany Plaza — Closing at 1 p.m. Friday
• YRMC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation — Closed through May 1
• YRMC Center for Bone & Joint Health — Closing at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
• YRMC Ear, Nose & Throat — Closed on Friday
• YRMC Family Medicine West 24th Street Plaza — Closed on Friday
• YRMC Foot & Ankle — Closing at 1 p.m. Friday
• YRMC General Surgery — Closed on Tuesday, Thurs. and Friday
• YRMC Health Clinics — Closed on Friday
• YRMC Ophthalmology — Closed on Tuesday and Friday
• YRMC Outpatient Surgery Center — Elective surgeries delayed, clinic open
• YRMC Pediatrics — Effective April 13, closing 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
• YRMC Pediatrics & Internal Medicine — Closed on Friday
• YRMC Plastic Surgery — Closing at 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed on Friday
• YRMC Primary Care San Luis — Closing on Friday at noon
Resource portal available for businesses, community
Recognizing the economic challenges that businesses and workers are experiencing, Yuma area community and government leaders came together to create a resource portal.
The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal (www.gyerp.org) contains relevant, confirmed information gathered into one spot. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., with support from numerous partners, created the website with the purpose of providing up-to-date information to businesses, employees and the community in general.
The portal includes additional links to support programs that offer financial and regulatory relief to businesses. The goal is for local businesses and workers to understand the programs and funding in place to keep them afloat and workers paid until the economy stabilizes. However, support will also be needed during recovery, and the page will include ways to jumpstart businesses during this period.
Chamber to hold free training session
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is holding a free professional development training session 9 a.m. Monday via Facebook Live.
The training session will focus on customer service, team building, communication of sales. The sessions will last about an hour, with a question-and-answer period at the end.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.