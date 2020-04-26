Republic Services launches initiative to help frontline employees, small businesses
Republic Services Inc., which serves the Yuma County region, launched its “Committed to Serve” initiative to help its employees, customers and communities across the United States. The company has committed $20 million to support frontline employees and their families, as well as its small business customers that are the economic engines of local communities.
The innovative “Committed to Serve” initiative includes multiple benefits designed to support Republic Services’ employees, customers and local communities. Key elements over the next two months include: a weekly meal for all frontline employees, weekly dinner for frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total). All meals will be purchased from local, small businesses to help support the company’s customers and the communities it serves.
Additionally, Republic Services will donate $3 million to the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to fund its long-term nonprofit partners that operate locally and serve local communities and small businesses.
“Our frontline employees are doing an exceptional job taking care of our customers and communities. We’re launching our $20 million ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative to recognize our 28,000 frontline employees in the field serving our customers every day, while also helping to support our small business customers across the nation. This initiative is targeted economic stimulus at the local level, designed to benefit our small business customers as well as our employees, our company and our country,” said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer.
“Republic Services has a stable, predictable and resilient business model, and through prudent planning and hard work, we are well-positioned to manage through this crisis, including providing stability to our employees and customers,” he added.
“We are proud to be a leader in our industry, and that means leading by example. Our first steps included safeguarding the health and well-being of our people and expanding benefits for all our employees,” said Jon Vander Ark, president. “We are now taking additional steps to honor the hard work and dedication of our frontline employees who are showing up day after day during this unprecedented time to serve our communities. We are excited to show our appreciation for our frontline team members while also helping to support our small business customers when they need it most.”
The company is taking enhanced measures to help ensure the well-being of its employees and communities in addition to closely following guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health agencies.
The company is also continuing to work closely with public health experts and other advisors and will continue to adhere to OSHA guidelines regarding the safe handling of waste and recycling.
For more information, visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe or join in the social conversation by using #CommittedToServe.
BBB launches online CARES Act and PPP course for small businesses
Small business owners are currently inundated with an overload of financial relief options available to alleviate the detrimental impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. With this influx of crucial information, Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest finds it vital to help guide companies as they navigate potentially business-saving options.
In collaboration with Journeyage, a personalized learning experience platform, BBB has launched a no-cost CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program Course. The course is designed to educate small businesses seeking funding options. Various relief programs are available and misinformation can delay the critical process of receiving essential funding. This partnership creates a user-friendly journey to ease frustration during these times of uncertainty, with dedicated guidance from experts, which can make all the difference.
“This is a crucial time for small businesses who are experiencing difficult financial outcomes as a result of the pandemic,” said Michael Sedio, vice president and general counsel at the Better Business Bureau. “At this time, it is imperative that small business leaders are directly provided with accurate information needed to quickly respond to the financial burdens experienced as a result of COVID-19.”
The course is a comprehensive guide for small business owners to navigate the intricacies of the CARES Act. The lessons feature expertise from industry leaders at Desert Financial Credit Union and Coastal Payroll. While not to be used as a substitute for legal or financial advice, the course features an interactive checklist to ensure that necessary financial information has been gathered prior to applying. The modules continue to guide users through important aspects of the CARES Act, including determining if a business qualifies, submitting an application for payroll protection, and instructions for recording how loan funds are spent.
Users can freely navigate each of five lessons through the self-paced online platform, which is offered completely free to the public. The primer takes about one hour to complete and includes videos, downloadable guides, and additional financial resources in light of COVID-19.
BBB encourages those who intend to apply for funding to use this primer, which has been made available nationwide without the hassles of sign-ups, login requirements, or other interface barriers to accelerate next steps. Get started at demo.journeyage.com/bbb-psw/course-directory. To dive deeper into the creation of this course, and the detail put into its offerings, listen to BBB’s Torch Podcast: CARES Act Course from Journeyage: apple.co/2xSqezw.
BBB is committed to helping business owners navigate and overcome the lasting impacts of COVID-19. Upcoming and past daily webinars, featuring topics from logistics to wellness, are available at no cost at events.bbbcommunity.org. Businesses can find additional resources at bbb.org/coronavirus-business/. View a comprehensive list of businesses offering community support and discounts throughout the Pacific Southwest service area at support.bbbcommunity.org.
BBB advocates for the use of credible resources when in search of relief funds, and urges the public to check with reputable agencies such as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for updates. Business owners should complete thorough research and consult with trusted financial advisors on this piece of legislation that continues to develop.
Professional development speaker series
The University of Arizona College of Applied Science & Technology, and UofA Yuma is hosting these special professional development speaker series. These series are open to industry, agency, military partners, current students, and future students. Because of increasing expressed interest and demand for local graduates in these career areas, UofA Yuma now offers bachelor’s degrees in both Intelligence and Cyber, which can be completed 100% in Yuma in partnership with Arizona Western College.
The guest speakers will be on Zoom for insightful and meaningful discussions centered around cybersecurity, military intelligence, and national security topics.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday — Cybersecurity: Cyber threat environment and business risk mitigation panel
• 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday — Military intelligence: Attributes of an intelligence analyst and intelligence fusion and analysis
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday — Politics and intelligence: National political issues and the impact of national security challenges
The speaker sessions will be streamed live via Zoom (Meeting ID: 605 128 853): https://arizona.zoom.us/j/605128853. Join for the live interactive events, as not all sessions will be available for later viewing.
Get to know the expert speakers at https://iio.azcast.arizona.edu/content/student-professional-development.
Resource portal available for businesses, community
Recognizing the economic challenges that businesses and workers are experiencing, Yuma area community and government leaders came together to create a resource portal.
The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal (gyerp.org) contains relevant, confirmed information gathered into one spot. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., with support from numerous partners, created the website with the purpose of providing up-to-date information to businesses, employees and the community in general.
The portal includes additional links to support programs that offer financial and regulatory relief to businesses. The goal is for local businesses and workers to understand the programs and funding in place to keep them afloat and workers paid until the economy stabilizes. However, support will also be needed during recovery, and the page includes ways to jumpstart businesses during this period.