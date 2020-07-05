CEDA to talk about COVID-19 impact, broadband on ag at chamber event
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” from 7-8 a.m. on Thursday on Facebook Live from the Academy Mortgage Yuma Conference Room.
Viewers will hear from the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture about the region’s “amazing” farming industry, what are some of its challenges, the resources the University of Arizona has in Yuma to support agriculture, and how technology can be applied to fix the problems, including food safety.
YCEDA will also touch on the threat to the ag industry from COVID-19 as the industry heads into the vegetable season this fall.
Also, speakers will address how Yuma might have the opportunity to be a center of ag tech development. Listen in to find out how they are making that happen to include broadband enhancement.
The free event will include local business spotlights and ways to support small businesses. For more information, call the chamber office at 928-782-2567.
4FrontED and Expo AgroBaja join forces to offer webinar series
In the midst of COVID-19, two organizations seek to inform the business community about the challenges and areas of opportunity in the binational megaregion.
In May, Expo AgroBaja started a series of webinars focused on various areas of production and consumption. The binational initiative 4FrontED has joined this effort, which has as one of its objectives the promotion of economic development, infrastructure, travel and education in the binational megaregion that includes the intersection of four states: Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora.
This new collaboration includes the following webinars:
• “Smart Cities: Tools to Transform the Region and Prosper, Post-COVID-19” with Marco Martínez O’Daly, urban economist and pioneer of Urban Reform in Mexico, to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
• “The 4FrontED Binational Megaregion” with Nazzer O. Méndez, executive director of 4FrontED, to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The webinars are free, open to the public and require prior registration. They are available on the diverse digital platforms of @4FrontED and @ExpoAgroBaja.
For more information, call 686-592-1186, visit www.agrobaja.com, www.4fronted.org, or send an email to contacto@agrobaja.com.
Ag webinars, trainings and short courses in July
The University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension announced agriculture online webinars, training sessions and short courses to be held in July.
• Third Arizona School IPM Conference, accessible online through July 31, course registration fee: $75. The topics include Turf IPM strategies, such as organic weed control; applications of plant growth regulators and fertilizers; gopher control; pruning landscape plants; invasiveweeds; and safe pesticide use. A post-conference quiz will be administered to obtain the available six continuing education credits (CEUs) for structural pest control professionals holding an Arizona Pest Management Division/Structural certification.
Registration link: https://acis.cals.arizona.edu/community-ipm/events/3rd-arizona-school-ipm-Conference.
• Produce Safety Alliance Produce Safety Rule Remote Grower Training Course, July 8-9. Course Registration Fee: $71 (includes textbook and supplemental materials). The course is one way to satisfy the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in §112.22(c) that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party for a farm; must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.
Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/az-produce-safety-rule-remote-2-day-grower-training-july-8-9-
8am-1pm-tickets-107638607974. Enter the password: JULY8&9.
• 26th Annual Southwestern Noxious, Invasive Plant Short Course, July 21-23. Registration Fee: The early bird registration fee of $55 ($35 for students) expires on July 17.
The primary purpose of this regional three-day short course is to explore the ecology and management of noxious, invasive weeds that threaten economic and ecologic interests of the southwestern U.S. The course is broken into two tracks – beginning (i.e., Track 1) for those wanting to learn about the various species of interest and basic management options invasive plants and advanced (i.e., Track 2), for those interested in going beyond plant ID and basic management principles. Participants will be free to tailor their attendance in a way that best fits their needs. A draft agenda is available on the registration site. This course has been approved for 12 CEUs by the Arizona and New Mexico Departments of Agriculture. Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/26th-annual-southwestern-noxious-invasive-plant-short-course-tickets-106032363654.
• Desert Southwest Soil Health Webinar, July 23, free. Nineteen speakers from industry, academia and government offices will be speaking on July 23 about ways to improve soil quality in the desert Southwest. Course providers have requested approval for CEUs for PCA, CCA, and Pest Control in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.
Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/desert-southwest-soil-health-webinar-tickets-
107732693386.
• EPA’s Webinars on Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides. These free webinars seek to increase awareness of the evolving science on pollinator health, promote efforts to improve pollinator habitat, and engage stakeholders in addressing factors associated with declines in pollinator health. Part 1: Designing and Conducting Bee Studies, July 21, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Part 2: Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides, July 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CEUs not available. Registration Link: https://www.epa.gov/pollinator-protection/epa-offers-webinars-pollinator-health-and-habitat.