Chamber to host virtual candidate forum on Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is producing a Yuma County candidate forum as part of the virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union, the program will feature video soapboxes from select chamber members and videos will be shown by many county candidates who are running unopposed.
Candidates running for positions with challengers will field questions live, moderated by Yuma Sun Editor Roxanne Molenar.
Positions debated with challengers are incumbent Sheriff Leon Wilmot and challenger Mark Martinez; County Assessor Victoria Clarkson and David Alexandre; incumbent Judge District 1 Mark Reeves and challenger Nathaniel Sorenson; and incumbent County Supervisor District 5 Lynne Pancrazi and challenger Page Misenhimer.
The forum will be broadcast live from the Facebook pages of the chamber, county and Yuma Sun. No fees, no check in required.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.