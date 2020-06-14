Charter launches 2020 Digital Education grant program
Charter Communications announced applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2020 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Applications are available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants and will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 26 Eastern Standard Time. Grants will be announced in August and awarded in September.
Charter opened the Spectrum Digital Education application portal two months earlier than planned to help meet the overwhelming need from nonprofit organizations focused on providing broadband training, access and education during the COVID-19 crisis.
“As a broadband provider, Charter’s connectivity services provide a vital link within the communities we serve, more so than ever in this challenging time,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter. “We have heard from many organizations struggling to keep up with the demand in their communities for broadband education, training and technology. We are proud to support these nonprofits through Spectrum Digital Education grants and to help meet their evolving needs by accelerating the application process.”
Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education program in 2017 and has since committed to awarding $6 million in cash grants and in-kind donations to support broadband education. Prior awards have allowed local beneficiaries to set up technology labs, provide online education to senior centers, and distribute laptops, impacting 28,845 individuals across 17 states and Washington, D.C., through 2019.
To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.
Spectrum boosts small businesses in Yuma
To support America’s small businesses as they help restart the economy, Spectrum announced it will provide one month of free services to any new customer that signs up for Spectrum Business as their connectivity provider. Local businesses interested in the offer, applies to all of the company’s internet, phone and TV services. Some restrictions apply.
Spectrum’s offer is aimed at energizing small businesses in Yuma, such as local coffee shops, restaurants, fitness clubs and retailers, as they reopen their doors and resume daily activity for their customers in a post-quarantine reality.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and will be leading America’s economic recovery in the weeks and months ahead,” said Jonathan Hargis, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Charter Communications. “Just as small businesses serve their local communities, we are proud to play a role in supporting their connectivity needs with our advanced broadband internet, phone and TV services.”
The offer for a free month of Spectrum Business services is available immediately throughout Yuma. More information is available at Business.spectrum.com/reopen or by calling 1-833-537-0730.
RCFBH to present webinar on strategic planning
The Regional Center for Border Health will present a free webinar on “Strategic Priorities for Developing Health Research Capacity Along the Yuma County/SLRC Sonora Border Region” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will feature updates and information on future efforts for 2020-2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Register at www.eventbrite.com.
Small Business Bootcamp virtual series this week
Arizona Commerce Authority is holding a Small Business Bootcamp on the following topics:
-- Monday: Payment Protection Program Loan Forgiveness
-- Tuesday: How Starbucks is Ensuring Consumer Confidence and Trust
-- Wednesday: How to Successfully Transfer Ownership of Your Business
-- Thursday: Restaurant Operations in the New Normal
-- Friday: Marketing to Return Stronger
All sessions begin at 9 a.m. To register, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp/.
NexGen presents virtual third Thursday this week
NexGen will present a Virtual Third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The online event will allow Yuma’s young professional community to connect and socialize. The event will feature topical speakers with information that engages with the community.
NexGen’s mission is to provide “great social, professional and community-involvement activities in Yuma, building lasting connections within Yuma’s young professional community and beyond.”
Airport awards contract to replace baggage carousel
The Yuma County Airport Authority has awarded a contract for the removal and replacement of the baggage carousel within Yuma International Airport to G and S Mechanical USA, Inc. The project is funded by the Airport’s Passenger Facility Charge Program.
“The scope of work for this project includes the replacement of the existing baggage carousel which was installed when the passenger terminal was constructed in 1999. The new equipment will be quieter, feature an added measure of safety and the new configuration will have additional capacity that will help passengers collect their baggage after arriving,” Airport Director Gladys Brown explained.
Brown continued, “In 2019, the airport collaborated with Dr. Samuel Pfeffers and a team of systems engineering students from the University of Arizona Yuma who used the baggage carousel replacement project as their senior design project. The engineering design team worked to develop the system utilizing passenger flow studies, and industry manufacturers from around the country to define requirements for the replacement that met the needs of the airport. The results provided by the UofA systems engineering students were then used in part to ultimately create the replacement system prepared by local architect firm Architecture West.”
Brown noted, “After the equipment is manufactured, the installation is anticipated to begin in mid-September 2020 and will take about six weeks to complete. The airport projects G and S Mechanical to successfully complete the installation on time and as budgeted just in time for our busier season.”