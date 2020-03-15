SBDC bid workshop ‘Sell to the Government” set for Wednesday
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center will hold a bid workshop entitled “Sell to the Government” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at its office at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 101.
Attendees will understanding how to become procurement-ready to sell to the city, state and federal government and about the System for Award Management (beta.SAM.gov), Arizona Procurement Portal(app.az.gov), Arizona Purchasing (AZPurchasing.org) and eNotifier.
Attendees will learn some of the benefits of selling and marketing to the government; how to read, review and respond to requests for proposals or solicitations and about debriefs and the value of asking for one after the evaluation of a proposal, win or lose.
Anyone with an interest in contracting or subcontracting in the government marketplaces is invited to attend. The cost is $25. Register By Calling 928-317-6151 or online at: https://tinyurl.com/v4okf5r.
President to talk about happenings at YRMC
Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, will host a special Silver Care Coffee and Conversation event to talk about the latest happenings at YRMC, from adding new providers to expanding clinic locations throughout the community and YRMC’s vision for the future of healthcare in Yuma County.
The “conversation” will take place 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the YRMC Administrative Center, 2400 S. Avenue A. Attendees are invited to bring their questions and enjoy coffee, conversation and some light snacks.
To register, call 928-336-3100 to attend this free presentation.
Wills & Trusts’ seminars on Wednesday, Friday
Deason Garner and Hansen will hold two seminars on “Wills & Trusts 101 - Your introduction to Estate Planning.”
The first will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive. The second one will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Foothills Library, 13226 S. Frontage Road. RSVP by calling 928-783-4575.
Chamber mixer set for Wednesday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Monthly Mixer will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Green Valley Pool Service and Repair, 3143 E 33rd Place Suite B
The mixer will feature food, adult beverages, prizes and networking. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
YPD, 1st Bank Yuma present fraud seminar on Thursday
Det. Cale Thompson of the Yuma Police Department and Jeff Byrd of 1st Bank Yuma will present one-hour fraud seminars entitled “Don’t Be a Victim” on Thursday at the Midtown Branch, 1800 S. 4th Ave. The seminars are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Attendees will learn about the scams the local police department and banks see every day. They will share the rights of victims and what they should do if they are involved in a fraud situation.
The public is welcome to this free seminar. Space is limited. For reservations, email to jbyrd@1stbankyuma.com or call 928-259-3534.
Yuma Damage Prevention and Safety Seminar on Thursday
A Yuma Damage Prevention and Safety Seminar will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. The seminars is free.
All contractor and utility excavation personnel, safety managers, trainers, foremen and supervisors working in the private or public sector in Arizona are welcome and encouraged to attend. These seminars provide important information to prevent serious injuries and protect utilities.
Speakers include representatives from Arizona 811 (formerly Arizona Blue Stake), utility owners/operators including natural gas transmission and distribution and electricity; and the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Register at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Mario Villa, education and awareness specialist, at Mario.Villa@Arizona811.com or 602-659-7508.
NexGen’s next Third Thursday set for this week
NexGen’s next Third Thursday will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 899 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 2.
GYEDC is one of the most influential organizations in Yuma and primarily responsible for recruiting new business and large corporations to locate their operations in our community, according to NexGen.
The event offers a chance to meet the key players, learn exactly what they do and how they do it, network with other young professionals and enjoy tacos, trivia, drinks and fun.
NexGen’s mission is to provide “great social, professional and community-involvement activities in Yuma, building lasting connections within Yuma’s young professional community and beyond.”
For more information, call 928-782-5915.
Farm to Fork food safety workshop on Friday
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension will present a Farm to Fork Food Safety Workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Yuma County health District Auditorium, 2200 W. 28th St.
Attendees will learn more about what the agriculture industry is doing to help prevent foodborne diseases in the field and what can be done at home to prevent foodborne illnesses.
Hear experts’ advice on how the industry works to keep food safe and how families can keep safe.
Register by calling 928-726-3904.
AWC offers courses on Excel, Quickbooks
Arizona Western College is offering a course on Quickbooks and several on Excel. All classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 115.
A QuickBooks intermediate class will be this Friday. The session fee is $129.
An Excel introduction class will take place on April 10. The Excel intermediate class is on April 17. The Excel advanced class is on April 27.
The session fee for each Excel course is $115 and includes all class materials. Register for both introductory and intermediate classes and save 10%.
To register, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
ABWA reservations due by Friday for March 24 meeting
The American Business Women Association Territorial Charter Chapter will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at The Patio Restaurant, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. Reservations for the March 24 meeting are due by 12 p.m. on Friday.
The presenter will be Tom Rush, founder of Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management. Members pay $20 at the door. First-time guests pay $5, second-time guests $25, and third-time guests $45. Please make checks payable to ABWA.
To register, go to http://evite.me/TSPm3cmcW3. For more information, contact Stephanie Daniels at 928-276-7299 or abwareservations@gmail.com.
Binational forum set for April 21
A binational trade forum will focus on learning how to import and export goods, use ports of entry for commerce and work with customs officials to ensure products reach customers.
4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority and OPRODE, the economic development promotion agency of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will present a special event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 21 at Arizona Western College, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Building 3C Schoening North Wing.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a distinguished panel of logistics experts, commercial inspection authorities and businesses that specialize in international trade. They will find solutions to trade needs and network with industry experts in the megaregion.
Speakers include representatives of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Aduana Mexico, Port of San Diego, EIT Hutchinson of Port Ensenada, Arizona Commerce Authority and Datepac Distribution.
Admission is free. Register at www.eventbrite.com.
GYEDC luncheon to explore ‘The Yuma We Need’ on April 22
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation will host its Quarterly Luncheon at 11 a.m.to p.m. April 22 at the Pivot Point Conference Center
At the February luncheon, Trevor Stokes revealed where Yuma is, where it is going and where it needs to go from here. The next lunch-and-learn in a three-part series will uncover “The Arizona We Want” and “The Yuma We Need.”
The Center for the Future of Arizona will give a presentation on “The Arizona We Want” initiative, followed up by a panel of local major employers and community promotion experts who will discuss “The Yuma We Need.”
The conversation will focus on creating solutions to Yuma’s difficult challenge of recruiting and retaining skilled talent. The forum will also provide the audience with an opportunity to share their ideas with local leaders working to create the “Yuma We Want.”
To sponsor the luncheon, contact Stephany Turner at scrowe@greateryuma.org or 928-782-7774 or 928-580-6027.