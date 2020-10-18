GYEDC seeks sponsors for annual dinner
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will hold a special “Stay at Home” Annual Dinner this year and is seeking sponsors for the unique Oct. 28 event.
Sponsorships are $500 and include several benefits such as posts on social media pages and newsletter; name, logo and link on the sponsor page of the GYEDC website; and company name on all printed material for the dinner.
If interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Stephany Turner at 928-782-7774 or email scrowe@greateryuma.org.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, for families using virtual learning at their child’s school, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.
Goodwill hosting virtual job fair on Oct. 28
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area at 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The participating organization is Crane School District.
Anyone who needs help prepping for the job fair or can’t make it should call 928-343-7600 or visit www.mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews and more information about classes and webinars to connect them to their next job.
Register at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/yxbjveuv.
AWC offers Quickbooks virtual course Friday
Arizona Western College Downtown Center will hold a QuickBooks Combo (Part 1 and 2) virtual course on the following two Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with an hour lunch) at the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 158. The session fee is $279.
To register for any of the courses, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Oct. 20 – Maintaining Relevancy With Customers During COVID-19: COVID-19 has certainly changed a lot about our world, including the way businesses operate and consumers buy. Learn ways to ensure your customers see your product or service as a must have, featuring the experts at Elite Entrepreneurs.
• Oct. 22 – Becoming A More Effective Leader: Join us for a session as we explore how to become a better leader, featuring the experts at The Performance Group of Arizona. Gain insight into leadership mindsets and perspectives, as well as the importance of leadership communication and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
SBDC, Federal Reserve invite participation in Small Business Credit Survey
America’s SBDC Arizona is partnering with the Federal Reserve on the 2020 Small Business Credit Survey. This survey reaches thousands of businesses and provides vital information to policymakers and lenders who are weighing decisions that affect small businesses.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to all businesses that are in operation, recently closed or about to launch. The survey closes Oct. 31.
The Fed wants to know how the pandemic has affected your business. This is your opportunity to tell policymakers in Washington, D.C., what your business needs to survive and grow. All responses are confidential.
Take the survey here: https://tinyurl.com/yybv2m5x.
For more information, contact the Federal Reserve at SFFedSmallBusiness@sf.frb.org.
Pesticide safety trainer refresher online course set for Oct. 28
The Arizona Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Yuma Area Ag Council, will present a pesticide safety trainer refresher online course from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The registration fee is $20.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is complete. At the testing location, participants will receive a USB flash drive containing the approved training video and other training aids (included with registration fee). For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website https://www.azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma/Grants-Initiatives.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Arizona MEP helping small, medium manufacturers
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership team is offering to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in the state that have had their operations impacted by the pandemic. The Arizona MEP has been working diligently to help Arizona manufacturers navigate the challenges and overcome the impacts of COVID-19. These efforts are now being accelerated by an allocation received through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST MEP Emergency Assistance Program.
Arizona MEP is offering valuable business support services, subsidized by the funds from NIST, to help manufacturers overcome the effects of the pandemic or to assist with shifts to accommodate the production of PPE. Please note that this is not a cash grant.
For more information, go to https://www.gyerp.org/. Questions or comments may be sent to: info@azmep.com.