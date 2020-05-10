Mayor to present State of the City during virtual ‘Good Morning, Yuma!’
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” event on Thursday, featuring Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholl’s State of the City address.
The event will start at 7 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the Facebook feeds of the chamber, City of Yuma and Yuma Sun.
The event is sponsored by the Yuma Investment Group and will include some of the usual features of the monthly event, including soapboxes from a few chamber members.
No fees and no check-ins required. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Chamber cancels May events, meetings
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce announced that in-person events and committee meetings scheduled for May have been canceled.
The canceled events include the Leadership Program that had been scheduled for May 21, the Military Affairs Committee meeting of May 27, the Ambassador Committee meeting of May 27, the monthly mixer of May 27 and the Transportation Committee meeting of May 28.
The chamber will present Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls’ State of the City address at 7 a.m. on May 14 electronically, and the Board of Directors’ meeting will be done via teleconference on May 19 at 3 p.m.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Resource portal available for businesses, community
Recognizing the economic challenges that businesses and workers are experiencing, Yuma area community and government leaders came together to create a resource portal.
The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal (gyerp.org) contains relevant, confirmed information gathered into one spot. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., with support from numerous partners, created the website with the purpose of providing up-to-date information to businesses, employees and the community in general.
The portal includes additional links to support programs that offer financial and regulatory relief to businesses. The goal is for local businesses and workers to understand the programs and funding in place to keep them afloat and workers paid until the economy stabilizes. However, support will also be needed during recovery, and the page includes ways to jump start businesses during this period.