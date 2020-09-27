Yuma County rent, mortgage relief grants available
The Yuma County, in partnership with Local First Arizona Foundation, have rent and mortgage relief grants available to help business owners located in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Eligible businesses include gyms, fitness centers and studios, bars, water parks, movie theaters and others impacted by the governor’s 2020-43 executive order because of the pandemic.
These grants cover up to two months of rent and mortgage payments due by small businesses, with a maximum award of $25,000.
Grants will be prioritized for businesses with fewer than 50 current employees that are most in need of the funding to meet their rent or mortgage obligations, and do not have access to other financial support.
Businesses that have received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) can still apply for this grant; however, those who have not received funds may be prioritized.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yyg92vqj, and/or contact info@localfirstaz.com for assistance.
Arizona MEP helping small, medium manufacturers
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership team is offering to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in the state that have had their operations impacted by the pandemic. The Arizona MEP has been working diligently to help Arizona manufacturers navigate the challenges and overcome the impacts of COVID-19. These efforts are now being accelerated by an allocation received through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST MEP Emergency Assistance Program.
Arizona MEP is offering valuable business support services, subsidized by the funds from NIST, to help manufacturers overcome the effects of the pandemic or to assist with shifts to accommodate the production of personal protective equipment. Please note that this is not a cash grant.
For more information, go to https://www.gyerp.org/. Questions or comments may be sent to: info@azmep.com.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m. with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Sept. 29 – Elevate Your Business for the Holiday Season: Make marketing magic this holiday season with tips and insights to enhance your marketing strategies during the competitive shopping season, featuring local marketing agency, Ideas Collide. Learn the pros and cons of paid media during the holiday and, how to encourage shopping local in your brand messaging, as well ensuring a safe shopping experience for your customers.
• Oct. 1 – Boosting Holiday Sales with Social Media: Hear from the experts at Greater Phoenix SCORE on practical ways to boost your sales with social media this holiday season. Learn best tips on researching competition, defining target marks, choosing the right social media network, fine tuning promotional content and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AZDA pesticide safety trainer refresher online course set for Oct. 28
The Arizona Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Yuma Area Ag Council, will present a pesticide safety trainer refresher online course from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The registration fee is $20.
Attendees who successfully complete this refresher course online will renew their trainer certificate for three years, which allows them to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to workers and handlers of pesticides. Two continuing education units will be available.
This course will be offered online. However, to obtain a license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a testing location in Phoenix or Yuma. Centers for Disease Control guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is complete. At the testing location, participants will receive a USB flash drive containing the approved training video and other training aids (included with registration fee). For more information, call 928-344-7909.
AWC offers customer service virtual course
Arizona Western College Downtown Center is offering a virtual continuing education course on “Extraordinary Customer Service.” The virtual class will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. The session fee is $49.
To register for any of the courses, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Somerton, Local First Arizona launch Small Business Relief Fund
Local First Arizona is now accepting applications from locally owned businesses in Somerton and the unincorporated areas of Yuma County that need financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local First Arizona and its community partners launched the Small Business Relief Fund to provide mini-grants to Arizona’s smallest, locally owned, independent enterprises. These micro-entrepreneurs – businesses with fewer than 25 employees and less than $1 million in gross annual revenue (about $140,000-$180,000 in net profits) – needed immediate assistance to sustain the impact from decreased business and cash flow caused by the shutdown of the economy.
For more information and to access the application, go to https://bit.ly/3gAvmbR.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website at azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.