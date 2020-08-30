Employees Count Census Challenge extended through Monday
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has extended the Employees Count Census Challenge through Monday, the end of the month. The initial challenge, held Aug. 17, challenged employers to set aside five to 10 minutes of their day to allow staff to complete the U.S. census at work sometime before Aug. 31. It can be done quickly at www.my2020census.gov.
The goal is to increase census participation. Nicholls noted that Yuma is lagging behind in rate responses. “Completing the census isn’t just required by the Constitution, but it is something that can greatly aid in the funding that our community receives from the federal government each year,” Nicholls noted, adding funding is for “Yuma’s future: it helps with roads, education and more.”
We would love to share photos/videos of your staff participating in the census, to share the positive participation. If you are able to take a photo, please send it to Intergovernmental Affairs Coordinator Lucy Valencia at Lucy.Valencia@YumaAz.gov.
Nicholls thanked the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton “for being such strong partners in this effort. Together, we all count!”
ACA extends Small Business Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m. with speakers sharing strategies on how to navigate these unprecedented times and make important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
Sept. 1 – The ABCs of Business: Revenue vs. Profit: Knowing the difference between revenue and profit in your business is critical but can be difficult to understand. In this session, hear from experts at SCORE on how to differentiate the two and learn why only focusing on increasing your revenue can be a mistake.
Sept. 3 – How to Attract and Retain Customers During COVID-19: Learn how to market to and keep customers during COVID-19, featuring the experts at Elite Entrepreneurs. Hear a variety of examples of creative ways companies have attracted and kept customers during times of uncertainty.
Sept. 10 – Using Data to Grow Your Small Business: Get a first look at Arizona Public Service’s new small business tool, SizeUp Arizona. Learn how this tool provides statewide support to small/medium businesses and entrepreneurs with competitive intelligence, advertising analysis and demographic analysis, as well as business and industry analysis. Grow your small business and stay ahead of your competitors using SizeUp Arizona’s groundbreaking and award winning technology.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AWC Downtown Center offers Excel courses
Arizona Western College is offering several Excel courses. All classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive.
The Excel Introduction course will take place Sept. 11. The Excel Intermediate course will follow Sept. 18. Each session is $115; register for both the introduction and intermediate classes and save 10%.
The Excel Advanced course will take place Sept. 25. The session fee is $115.
To register, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Horticulture virtual event set for Sept. 4
The Arizona Nursery Association’s Southwest Horticulture Annual Day of Education (SHADE) virtual event will be held Sept. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AZNA has submitted requests to offer up to six hours of continuing education credit for people who hold licenses and certifications through AZDA, PMD, ASLA, APLD, ISA, IA and GCSAA. Registration fees are $85/person or $75/person for groups of four or more. For more details, go to https://azna.org/.