Chamber’s “Good Morning,Yuma!” takes place Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the “Good Morning, Yuma!” virtual event at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Sponsored by Synergy Home Care, featuring their Yuma County Heroes Program; the company will announce its first recipient.
The program “We’re Open for Learning” will look at local educational guidance from a panel consisting of Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr, Yuma Union High School Superintendent Gina Thompson, Crane School District Superintendent Laurie Doering and Yuma School District 1 Superintendent Jamie Sheldahl.
There will be a few virtual soapboxes and businesses will be informed on the scheduling of staggered in-person learning.
No sign-ups or fees. The event will be on the Facebook pages of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Yuma Sun.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Community Prosperity Virtual Summit set for Thursday
The Greater Yuma Area Community Prosperity Virtual Summit, hosted by the University of Arizona Yuma and the United States Department of Agriculture, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The event will allow participants to connect with local, county, statewide and regional stakeholders interested in workforce development and quality of life. The summit will help identify needs and address challenges and opportunities for community prosperity and collaborative partnership opportunities.
The summit will include asset-based mapping conversations and discussions, with an emphasis on community prosperity for economic development, to foster hope and opportunity, wealth creation and asset building.
It is geared towards strategic partners and key collaborators in the Greater Yuma area, such as public/private entities, community-based/nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, career technical education, superintendents/principals, etc.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxjfacvp.
Chamber accepting board nominations
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for three Board of Directors seats that will open at the end of 2020.
The chamber expressed appreciation for the many years of service from outgoing board members Adrian Elder, Art Morales and Howard Blitz.
Here are the minimum qualifications:
• Be a member in good standing for more than one year
• Be able to attend board meetings, held the third Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m.
• Attend 75% of monthly mixers and “Good Morning, Yuma!” events
To be considered, please send your name, place of business, email address, phone number and qualifications along with a paragraph explaining why you want to be considered for the Board of Directors to: info@yumachamber.org.
The deadline to submit your name for consideration is Monday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Pesticide safety trainer online course to be held Aug. 24
The Arizona Pesticide Safety Trainer Online Course presented by Arizona Department of Agriculture Environmental Services, in coordination with the Yuma Area Ag Council, will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and to handlers of pesticides. License holders will receive five continuing education units.
This course will be offered online. However, to obtain an AZDA Pesticide Safety Trainer license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Yuma or Phoenix. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing, will be followed at testing sites.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is completed at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/y4b7n9n3. The cost is $30. For more information regarding this course, call 928-344-7909.
Horticulture virtual event set for Sept. 4
The Arizona Nursery Association’s Southwest Horticulture Annual Day of Education (SHADE) virtual event will be held Sept. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The AZNA has submitted requests to offer up to six hours of Continuing Education for people who hold licenses and certifications through AZDA, PMD, ASLA, APLD, ISA, IA and GCSAA. Registration fees are $85/person or $75/person for groups of four or more. For more details, go to https://azna.org/.