Online discussion to focus on small business efficiency
The small business community is invited to the Facebook Live discussion “3:10 for Yuma: A Discussion in Business Resiliency” at noon-1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The online event is being hosted by the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center. For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151.
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 Recognition Program
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 7.
Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the age of 18 to 40 as of June 30? Nominate them today for a an award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics.
Nominate anyone who is trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend, or yourself (the nominator isn’t made public).
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit, and there is no entry fee. For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com or go to www.yumasun.com/20under40/.
YRMC announces new hours for some clinics
Several Yuma Regional Medical Center clinics have updated their hours.
Bone & Joint Health now closes Fridays at noon.
YRMC Pediatrics is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
YRMC Ear Nose & Throat opens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. YRMC Family Medicine Center opens 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The clinic is closed noon to 1 p.m. on weekends.
Effective Aug. 17, YRMC General Surgery will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type as described below:
• Business Type 1, eligible for up to a $1,500 relief grant, includes hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapists, tubing operations and water parks.
• Business Type 2, eligible for up to $2,500, includes movie theaters and restaurants with no indoor nor fully enclosed dining as of July 15.
• Business Type 3, eligible for up to $5,000, includes restaurants with indoor or fully enclosed dining, fitness clubs or indoor gyms with less than 4,500 square feet, as well as fitness centers/studios that provide services for self-defense, dance, Pilates, CrossFit, yoga or gymnastics.
• Business Type 4, eligible for up to $7,500, includes bars.
• Business Type 5, eligible for up to $10,000, includes indoor gyms or fitness clubs with more than 4,500 square feet of space.
Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Pesticide safety trainer online course to be held Aug. 24
The Arizona Pesticide Safety Trainer Online Course presented by Arizona Department of Agriculture Environmental Services, in coordination with the Yuma Area Ag Council, will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and to handlers of pesticides. License holders will receive five continuing education units.
This course will be offered online; however, to obtain an AZDA Pesticide Safety Trainer license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Yuma or Phoenix. CDC guidelines including wearing of face coverings, and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is completed at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/y4b7n9n3. The cost is $30. For more information regarding this course, call 928-344-7909.
Horticulture virtual event set for Sept. 4
The Arizona Nursery Association’s Southwest Horticulture Annual Day of Education (SHADE) virtual event will be held Sept. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The AZNA has submitted requests to offer up to six hours of Continuing Education for people who hold licenses and certifications through AZDA, PMD, ASLA, APLD, ISA, IA and GCSAA. Registration fees are $85/person or $75/person for groups of four or more.
For more details, go to https://azna.org/.