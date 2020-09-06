Synergy Home Care announces first Yuma County Heroes recipient
Synergy Home Care has announced the first recipient of its Yuma County Heroes award. In Synergy’s new program, Yuma County residents can nominate someone they believe is their hero, and every three months Synergy will give $2,500 to the Yuma County Hero as selected from among the nominations by an anonymous committee.
The first recipient is Wellton Fire Chief Mark Rivera. The son of a fire chief, Rivera grew up in the fire service. He was a firefighter for eight years and has been fire chief for 17 years, totaling 25 years of service so far.
According to the nomination, he makes sure all equipment is updated and the volunteers are able to handle any situation and protect residents 365 days a year.
In his spare time, he volunteers by coaching softball and football at the local high school. He also serves on the Wellton Elementary School Board and works a full-time job at the Wellton Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.
To nominate a Yuma County Hero, go to www.yumahero.com.
Somerton, Local First Arizona launch Small Business Relief Fund
Funded by Somerton, Local First Arizona is now accepting applications from locally owned businesses in the city that need financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local First Arizona and its community partners launched the Small Business Relief Fund to provide mini-grants to Arizona's smallest, locally owned, independent enterprises. These micro-entrepreneurs — businesses with fewer than 25 employees and less than $1 million in gross annual revenue (about $140,000-$180,000 in net profits) — needed immediate assistance to sustain the impact from decreased business and cash flow caused by the shutdown of our economy.
For more information and to access the application, go tohttps://bit.ly/3gAvmbR.
Boot Camp webinars focus on returning safe, growing business
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m. with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
Sept. 8 -- Return Safe, Work Safe: Receive training on how to implement new safety measures when returning to the workplace, featuring the experts at the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council. Learn how the ACNSC’s new training program helps employers and employees promote health and safety in the workplace, including social distancing requirements, mental health awareness and new safety protocols.
Sept. 10 -- Using Data to Grow Your Small Business: Get a first look at Arizona Public Service's new small business tool: SizeUp Arizona. Learn how this tool provides statewide support to small/medium businesses and entrepreneurs with competitive intelligence, advertising analysis and demographic analysis as well as business and industry analysis.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Goodwill hosting virtual job fair Sept. 23
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The participating organization is Yuma School District One, Transportation Department.
Anyone who needs help prepping for the job fair or can't make it should call 928-343-7600 or visit www.mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock interviews and more information about classes and webinars to connect them to their next job.
Register at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/yyw85pav.
AWC offers customer service, Excel courses
Arizona Western College Downtown Center is offering continuing education courses on Excel and “Extraordinary Customer Service,” with the latter class both in person and virtually.
The Excel courses will take place in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive. An Excel Introduction course is set for Sept. 11. The Excel Intermediate course will follow on Sept. 18. Each session costs $115; register for both the introduction and intermediate classes and save 10%.
The Excel Advanced course will take place Sept. 25. The session fee is $115.
The in-person “Extraordinary Customer Service” class will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the AWC Downtown Center. The session fee is $49.
The virtual class will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 via Zoom. The session fee is $49.
To register for any of the courses, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website at azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.