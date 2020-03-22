GYEDC postpones quarterly luncheon
After much deliberation in lieu of the current situation, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has decided to postpone its Quarterly Luncheon until May 20. Invitations will be sent out on April 15.
Sponsorships are still available. Contact the Greater Yuma EDC to sponsor a table. For more information, call 928-782-7774.
AWC cancels all Excel courses
Due to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Arizona Western College has canceled all Excel courses until further notice.
For more information, call 928-317-7674.
Chamber cancels and postpones events
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is canceling meetings that are not “mission critical” and postponing other events due to the COVID-19 corona pandemic.
This month’s mixer has been moved to Wednesday, May 6, at Green Valley Pool and Patio. The South County Social, scheduled for April 14 at AEA Federal Credit Union in Somerton has been moved to Oct. 6.
The Military Affairs Committee, the Ambassador Committee and Transportation Committee meetings scheduled for later this month have been canceled. The Chamber Leadership program scheduled has been postponed until April 16. The Legislative Affairs Committee meeting of April 3 has been moved to Friday, May 1, in Somerton.
As of this writing, the “Good Morning, Yuma!” monthly breakfast event of April 9 is canceled. The Lunch and Learn event on Thursday, April 16, has been postponed to late May.
Office hours at the county chamber will remain the same.
“We are asking for intelligent caution, while at the same time we are asking all of you to keep as normal a schedule as possible. If you have a standing lunch date with friends, please continue to do so, but if you don’t feel 100%, don’t go,” said John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director.
“It’s a time for common sense and a true consideration of others. Please, at this time, spread cheer, good wishes, love and patience. Let’s support each other’s enterprises with creativity and technology and, by all means, Shop locally,” he added.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
YRMC postpones community classes and seminars
In light of recent developments regarding the COVID-19 virus and the recent CDC guidelines regarding community events, Yuma Regional Medical Center has decided to postpone several upcoming YRMC community classes and seminars, including Silver Care, Healthy Kids Program and Bariatric Seminar and Support Groups.
WaFd offers interest-free credit to businesses impacted by virus
WaFd Bank, including both locations in Yuma County, is offering small business lines of credit up to $200,000 interest free for 90 days to businesses affected by coronavirus COVID-19. WaFd Bank is committing up to $100 million in lines of credit to help the business community weather this financial disruption.
“Businesses are already struggling as our neighbors limit shopping and eating at restaurants to follow public health orders to avoid large crowds. We want to offer these impacted business owners a lifeline to help them make it through this crisis,” said President and CEO Brent Beardall.
WaFd Bank will expedite processing for lines of credit up to $30,000 to existing and new credit worthy clients in their regional market who have been in operation at least two years and can show a 10 percent loss in revenue due to the impact of coronavirus.
Contact a WaFd banker to learn more or visit www.wafdbank.com.