Goodwill hosting virtual job fair Aug. 26
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Anyone who needs help prepping for the job fair or can’t make it should call 928-343-7600 or visit www.mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock interviews and more information about classes and webinars to connect them to their next job.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81240467446. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6cpyza8.
AWC Downtown Center
offers Excel courses
Arizona Western College is offering several Excel courses. All classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive.
The Excel Introduction course will take place Sept. 11. The Excel Intermediate course will follow Sept. 18. Each session is $115; register for both the introduction and intermediate classes and save 10%.
The Excel Advanced course will take place Sept. 25. The session fee is $115.
To register, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Small Business Boot Camp webinars to be held Tuesdays, Fridays
The Arizona Commerce Authority is holding Small Business Boot Camp webinars Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. for small businesses to learn strategies on how to navigate these unprecedented times and make important mentorship connections.
To see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Yuma accepting applications for small-business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Pesticide safety trainer online course slated Aug. 24
The Arizona Pesticide Safety Trainer Online Course presented by Arizona Department of Agriculture Environmental Services, in coordination with the Yuma Area Ag Council, will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and to handlers of pesticides. License holders will receive five continuing education units.
The course will be offered online. However, to obtain an AZDA Pesticide Safety Trainer license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Yuma or Phoenix. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
A course handbook will be emailed after registration is completed at eventbrite.com or https://tinyurl.com/y4b7n9n3. The cost is $30. For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Horticulture virtual event set Sept. 4
The Arizona Nursery Association’s Southwest Horticulture Annual Day of Education (SHADE) virtual event will be held Sept. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The AZNA has submitted requests to offer up to six hours of continuing education for people who hold licenses and certifications through AZDA, PMD, ASLA, APLD, ISA, IA and GCSAA. Registration fees are $85/person or $75/person for groups of four or more.
For more details, go to https://azna.org/.