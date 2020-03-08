River Valley Estates earns tops in residents survey
River Valley Estates Senior Living and Memory Care, a 56,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community located at 7053 E. 31st Place, earned top results for the Pinnacle Quality Insight resident satisfaction surveys over a 12-month average.
“Last year, my team earned the top ranking in seven areas. This year we were among the top 15% nationwide in 11 categories,” Administrator Daniel Garcia said, adding that River Valley Estates also earned the distinguished “Customer Experience Award.”
The categories are overall satisfaction, personal care, variety of food/menu, quality of food, cleanliness, dignity and respect, communication, activities, safety and security, would recommend to others and overall customer experience.
“This recognition is extra special because I am a firm believer that my success as an administrator is only possible when my residents are experiencing/receiving the best care and service,” he noted.
NexGen’s next Third Thursday set for March 19
NexGen’s next Third Thursday will take place at 6 p.m. March 19 at Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 899 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 2.
GYEDC is one of the most influential organizations in Yuma and primarily responsible for recruiting new business and large corporations to locate their operations in our community, according to NexGen.
The event offers a chance to meet the key players, learn exactly what they do and how they do it, network with other young professionals and enjoy tacos, trivia, drinks and fun.
NexGen’s mission is to provide “great social, professional and community-involvement activities in Yuma, building lasting connections within Yuma’s young professional community and beyond.”
For more information, call 928-782-5915.
AWC offers courses on Excel, Quickbooks
Arizona Western College is offering several courses on Quickbooks. All classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 115.
A QuickBooks introduction class will take place Friday, and QuickBooks intermediate class will be on March 20. The session fee is $129. Register for both introductory and intermediate classes and save 10%.
To register, call 928-317-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.