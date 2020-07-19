Online roundtable to help those interested in doing business with the city
Yuma is hosting an event for those wishing to learn about doing business with the city.
“Doing Business With The City: A Purchasing Roundtable” takes place 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, online using the platform Zoom.
Presented in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the roundtable will cover the following topics: Overview of the city’s procurement process; where and how to find opportunities for bidding; typical requirements of solicitations; and how to make the process even more accessible.
To receive the Zoom invitation, please email your interest in attending to purchasingweb@yumaaz.gov. For those unable to participate via Zoom, a limited number of persons will be admitted into City Hall; please specify this preference in your email.
Real estate licensing class starts on July 27
Yuma Real Estate Academy will be starting a new pre-licensing class on July 27. The class will be held Monday through Thursday from 6-9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email YREAinfo@gmail.com to request a sign up form or call 928-750-0490 for more information.
Goodwill hosting virtual hiring event on July 29
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Participating companies include the U.S. Border Patrol, Asurion and the City of San Luis.
Need help preparing for the job fair or can’t make it this time? Call 928-343-7600 or visit mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews, and more information about classes and webinars to connect you to your next job.
Ag webinars, trainings and short courses in July
The University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension announced agriculture online webinars, training sessions and short courses to be held in July.
– AZ Crop Protection Association Annual Desert Ag Conference (Virtual Format). This two-day conference will be presented on July 15 and 22 from 1-5 p.m. The AzCPA has submitted requests to offer seven hours of continuing education units (CEUs) for people who hold certifications through AZDA (agricultural certifications only), CCA and CDPR. Registration fees are $150 for AzCPA members and non-members and $75 for government employees. For more details, please refer to the website: https://azcropprotection.com/event/2020-virtual-desert-ag-conference/.
– EPA’s Webinars on Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides. These free webinars seek to increase awareness of the evolving science on pollinator health, promote efforts to improve pollinator habitat, and engage stakeholders in addressing factors associated with declines in pollinator health. Part 1: Designing and Conducting Bee Studies, July 21, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Part 2: Assessing Risks to Bees from Pesticides, July 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CEUs not available. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y882hv4q.
– 26th Annual Southwestern Noxious, Invasive Plant Short Course, July 21-23.The early bird registration fee of $55 ($35 for students) expires on July 17. The primary purpose of this regional three-day short course is to explore the ecology and management of noxious, invasive weeds that threaten economic and ecologic interests of the southwestern U.S. The course is broken into two tracks: beginning (i.e., Track 1) for those wanting to learn about the various species of interest and basic management options invasive plants and advanced (i.e., Track 2), for those interested in going beyond plant ID and basic management principles. Participants will be free to tailor their attendance in a way that best fits their needs. A draft agenda is available on the registration site. This course has been approved for 12 (CEUs by the Arizona and New Mexico Departments of Agriculture. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/yavupjjq.
– Desert Southwest Soil Health Webinar, July 23, free. Nineteen speakers from industry, academia and government offices will be speaking about ways to improve soil quality in the desert Southwest. Course providers have requested approval for CEUs for PCA, CCA, and Pest Control in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y94cd93e.
– Third Arizona School IPM Conference, accessible online through July 31. Course registration fee: $75. The topics include Turf IPM strategies, such as organic weed control; applications of plant growth regulators and fertilizers; gopher control; pruning landscape plants; invasive weeds; and safe pesticide use. A post-conference quiz will be administered to obtain the available six CEUs for structural pest control professionals holding an Arizona Pest Management Division/Structural certification. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y9lcw22z.