FROM STAFF REPORTS
Visit Yuma announces holiday window display winners
Visit Yuma held the first Window Wonderland Holiday Contest from Dec. 1-23. The visitors bureau invited visitors and locals to stop by the Visitor Information Center at 264 S. Main St. to vote on the “Best Decorated Window Display.”
Executive Director Linda Morgan announced the winners on Wednesday: First Place: Desert Olive Farms; Second Place: Gowan Company; and Third Place: J.T. Prime Pop-up Kitchen.
Morgan also thanked the other organizations and businesses that participated, including Better Business Bureau, NOVA Home Loans, Weld Like A Girl and Brocket Farms.
Iceberg Drop canceled
for 2020
Visit Yuma, with a “saddened heart,” announced the cancelation of the Iceberg Drop for 2020, which had been scheduled for New Year’s Eve. As positive cases for COVID-19 continue to rise, Visit Yuma said it considered the safety of the community in making this decision.
“As much as we wanted to be able to give the community this grand event to ring in the new year, we can’t move forward on hosting a large gathering with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Arizona,” said Linda Morgan, executive director. “We will continue to work through these uncertain times and plan for events in the new year.”
Employers invited to workforce webinar
The Center for the Future of Arizona, in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Yuma Economic Development, will present a free webinar titled “Yuma County: Getting Your Workforce Back to Work” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Organizers invite Yuma County retail, hospitality and service employers to attend the presentation to learn about ways the industry is adapting and hear about ways employers are positioning themselves to attract, retain and upskill workers.
The sponsor, RetailWorks AZ, is initiative-driven to help make it easier and faster for retail workers to move up the career ladder.
Virtual session Zoom link: https://asu.zoom.us/j/82181236363.
For more information, email: Orlando.Cazarez@ArizonaFuture.org.
Virtual citrus clinic for backyard growers Jan. 25-28
Maricopa County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners present the 2021 Virtual Citrus Clinic with evening sessions from Jan. 25 through Jan. 28. Registration closes Friday, Jan. 22. Seating is limited.
Growing backyard fruit in the low desert can be challenging. However, with knowledge and proper care, home gardeners can find success. The Citrus Clinic features the foremost state citrus experts, including University of Arizona faculty and noted local professionals, including Dr. Glenn Wright, associate professor and extension specialist at the University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center.
The speakers will present eight sessions over four nights on topics to assist backyard citrus growers with selection and care as well as deciduous fruit selection and dates for the home grower.
Each night starting at 6 p.m. will feature two different topics. Each talk will last about 40 minutes with a 15-minute Q&A session following.
The cost is $15 for the entire seminar series. Registration will give access to all nights of the online seminar. Participants can join one, a few, or all of the sessions.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8nyqhqj.
Chamber receives grant to accelerate local economic recovery
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be receiving a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program. This grant was funded through Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund and was designed to provide funding to local chambers of commerce in the state to implement or expand programs to accelerate local economic recovery.
The programs for which the Yuma County Chamber received funding are:
• Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local. – This marketing campaign will be an expansion of the Shop Local campaign. This will allow not only retail businesses to participate, but also restaurants, bars, gyms, local attractions and other businesses affected by COVID to participate as well. All members of the public who patronize a participating business will be able to enter into a monthly drawing. In addition, each week a participating business will be featured through the Chamber’s media channels.
• Yuma County Restaurant Week – This marketing campaign will focus on the amazing culinary talent we have in Yuma County. The goal is that for one week in May and one week in September, restaurants will offer featured menu items or specials encouraging residents to either dine in or take out whether it be from an old favorite or someplace new.
• Employee Recruitment and Retention – The chamber will be expanding partnerships with organizations such as Arizona@Work as well as generating new ones with organizations such as AZ RetailWorks to ensure local businesses have an adequate workforce. Relationships will also be developed with other organizations in an effort to bring even more reduced or free education and training to our workforce.
The Yuma County Chamber’s mission to advocate a healthy economic environment. According to Executive Director Kimberly Kahl, “We are excited to have this opportunity to assist businesses with programs to stimulate economic recovery, and we are grateful the governor’s office has made these funds available to us.”
More information about these programs will be available soon on www.yumachamber.org.