Workshop on new technologies for field crops
The UA Cooperative Extension announces the 7th annual new technologies workshop for field crops. The theme of this year’s online workshop is “New Crops for Arizona and the Southwest Desert.” Growers, PCAs, ag industry representatives and anyone interested in field crops in Arizona is welcome to attend.
Topics discussed include:
• Introducing new crops to the Southwest low desert
• Agronomic and pest management practices of industrial hemp
• Agronomic and pest management practices of guayule
• Guar as potential new crop in the Southwest low desert
• New drops, pest management technologies and practices for forage
Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 via Zoom. To register, visit https://arizona.zoom.us/meeting/register/vJYldOuqqzgo_u_O0SYfhlzDcksAcBnEeg. If you plan to earn the CEUs for this course, you need to provide your pesticide applicator’s license number during registration. After registration, you will receive an email with a link that you will use to log in for Zoom on the day of workshop.
The UA Field Crops IPM team is coordinating this event and has applied for CEUs. If you have any questions about the workshop or if the links in this message are not working correctly on your device, contact Dr. Ayman Mostafa at ayman@arizona.edu for assistance.
Chamber lunch and learn
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present the next discussion in its virtual Lunch & Learn series at 11 a.m. June 3.
The topic will be “Who is Advocating For the Children During This Pandemic?” with actual news headlines from California, Florida, Alabama and ... Yuma? A local panel of experts will preside over this event that will be discussing our role, with the experts, in mitigating this problem. Your Q & A participation in this program is vital to the community.
The chamber’s John Courtis will moderate the discussion, which will be hosted by Jarrod Holiman from Nova Home Loan conference room.
The discussion will be live-streamed on the Facebook feeds of the chamber, county, Yuma Sun, and aired on City 73 and County 77.
No sign-up is required, and there are no fees. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.