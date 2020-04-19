Free training to help small businesses access COVID-19 relief funds
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) has launched the CARES Act Readiness Program for Small Businesses, a free training program that helps both novice and experienced borrowers navigate the federal CARES Act.
The CARES Act makes billions in capital available to small businesses in order to sustain their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of it in the form of grants or forgivable loans.
The program, which can be found in English at caresactaz.com and Spanish at caresactaz.com/espanol, offers a suite of free online training modules that users will complete depending on their previous borrowing experience and that will culminate in helping businesses submit loan applications.
Classes are available online. Small business owners may sign-up for free by visiting caresactaz.com or caresactaz.com/espanol.
The Arizona Commerce Authority proudly supports this effort to help small businesses throughout the state and will serve as a keystone strategic partner to the CARES Act Readiness Program for Small Businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s economy and we are committed to providing every resource possible to help them navigate this crisis,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “We’re proud to partner with the Arizona Chamber and ASBA to promote this free training as another useful tool in Arizona’s comprehensive suite of services to educate small businesses on available financial relief programs.”
ASBA and the Chamber are strongly encouraging all eligible small businesses to act quickly. Unless Congress amends the program, applicants to the current iteration of the Paycheck Protection Program must meet a June 30, 2020, deadline.
Online seminar now available
Deason Garner and Hansen announced that it has made its seminar digital, and it can be viewed entirely online.
The firm’s attorneys have traditionally offered free educational monthly seminars which provide the community with much-needed information regarding how to avoid unnecessary court costs and heartache during time of uncertainty. With the current state of the world, now is the best time for Yumans to ensure their affairs are in order.
To learn more, go to deasongarnerlaw.com. Once viewed, contact the office to set up a free consultation with the attorneys at 928-783-4575.
Professional development speaker series
The University of Arizona College of Applied Science & Technology, and UofA Yuma is hosting these special professional development speaker series. These series are open to industry, agency, military partners, current students, and future students. Because of increasing expressed interest and demand for local graduates in these career areas, UofA Yuma now offers bachelor’s degrees in both Intelligence and Cyber, which can be completed 100% in Yuma in partnership with Arizona Western College.
The guest speakers will be on Zoom for insightful and meaningful discussions centered around cybersecurity, military intelligence, and national security topics.:
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. April 28 — Cybersecurity: Cyber threat environment and business risk mitigation panel
• 1 to 2 p.m. April 29 — Military intelligence: Attributes of an intelligence analyst and intelligence fusion & analysis
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 30 — Politics and intelligence: National political issues and the impact of national security challenges
The speaker sessions will be streamed live via Zoom (Meeting ID: 605 128 853): https://arizona.zoom.us/j/605128853. Join for the live interactive events, as not all sessions will be available for later viewing.
Get to know the expert speakers at https://iio.azcast.arizona.edu/content/student-professional-development.