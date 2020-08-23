Jennipher Cota joins Ativo Senior Living
Jennipher Cota has joined Ativo Senior Living as sales and marketing director. Ativo is currently under construction at 10565 S. Commercial Center Loop, in the Foothills.
Cota, a Yuma native, enjoys serving the senior community by fulfilling its needs with compassion and care. She discovered the “greatest joy and blessing is in serving others from the heart, truly is a ministry of giving.”
Her love for serving the elderly arose while spending time visiting senior church members at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Some of her earliest memories are devoting time listening to the elderly and praying with them and their families. During that time, she realized she has a passion for caring. She said she hopes her enthusiasm and passion for her commitment fulfills a greater purpose.
Cota earned a hospitality certification at Arizona Western College while attending Yuma High School her senior year. Since then she’s earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Her background includes a variety of experience, from home health, long-term care in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities and assisted living communities, to physician offices and specialty clinics.
She participates in Yuma community outreach for the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer Association, and she is a hospice volunteer and member of the Arizona Caregiver Coalition.
Cota has pursued her occupation in health care for more than seven years with the support of her husband and three “wonderful” children. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, reading and family time.
“I want to continually be a part of helping others live out their best life. My goal is to provide premium personal-centered care to the highest standard. I am passionate about making a difference in our elderly lives,” she said.
Cota can be reached at 928-256-4169 or at the Ativo Senior Living Welcome Center inside the Comfort Inn and Suites, 10553 S. Fortuna Road.
National Bank of Arizona welcomes Arturo Morales
With more than 22 years of experience, Arturo Morales brings a wealth of banking knowledge to his new role as vice president and commercial lending relationship manager at National Bank of Arizona, 538 E 16th St.
In previous positions, Morales has specialized in owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, as well as Small Business Administration lending.
A graduate of Arizona Western College and Cibola High School, he’s a proud Yuman with deep roots in the Yuma community.
Morales is now accepting new clients and available to discuss personalized business strategies and recommendations for unique business needs.
Morales can be reached at arturo.morales@nbarizona.com or 928-580-0142.