As many businesses are still struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center recently hosted a virtual conversation to discuss using those lessons learned to build resilience and prepare for the next crisis.
Director Randy Nelson, with business analysts Vanessa Castillo and Cassandra Martinez behind the scenes, led the Facebook Live conversation “3:10 for Yuma: A Discussion in Business Resiliency” on Monday.
According to one dictionary, resiliency means “the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.” Nelson further explained that business resilience is about a company’s capacity to respond and adapt, and the ability to reorganize in the face of a crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some companies to respond, adapt and reorganize.
“There are a lot of businesses that are really struggling through this COVID-19,” Nelson said. “Pandemics are rather unusual. We haven’t had many of them.”
He noted that nothing in recent history has shut down the country like this pandemic, causing a 25%-30% decline in the economy. Locally, he pointed out that the pandemic hit Yuma in March, still part of the “prime earning months.”
“This is not our fault that these things happen, but there are consequences with anything that goes on, and we just have to make the best of it,” Nelson said.
Restaurants were hit hard as they had to shut down, but they are an example of “making the best of it.” Local eateries showed the ability to adapt and reorganize. They are now allowed to serve at 50% capacity, but during the closure ordered by the governor, some adapted by offering to-go family dinner packs. Customers could pick up the “same great food” in family-size containers and take it home, Nelson noted.
However, not all businesses have had the opportunity to continue operating. “Bars are shut down. Water parks shut down. All these changes happened,” Nelson said.
This won’t be the last crisis, he added. So now is the time to plan ahead and come up with a written plan that details the specific steps to take when a crisis occurs.
Whatever the circumstances, businesses have an opportunity to build back better. Nelson and the SBDC staff encouraged small-business owners to assess what’s working and what isn’t. “Have you taken steps to shore up your weaknesses? Do you have a crisis response plan?”
Nelson explained why they called the discussion “3:10 for Yuma”: “What would happen to your company if at 3:10 this afternoon some disaster hit? The governor shuts down all small businesses again? The Colorado River floods. We have a major earthquake. There’s a lot of different things that can happen, and how is your business set up to handle that?”
A small business may be faced by other possible threats, such as losing its biggest customer or having its computer hacked and its contents held for ransom. He noted that some of these scenarios are not uncommon. If a hacker took control of a business computer and demanded $1,000 or $10,000 for its release, does the business have the money? Does the business owner want to pay the ransom?
To be able to overcome any crisis, Nelson recommends having a reserve of funds set aside. “Part of it is building a war chest to get through,” he said, noting that Yuma businesses are used to building up a cushion all winter long to get through the summer.
crisis response plan
Nelson stressed the importance of having a crisis response plan, a written document with specific steps to take if a crisis hits, with the goal of controlling damage and proceeding from there.
And with no end in sight to COVID-19, it’s not too late to prepare a plan for surviving this pandemic, Nelson noted. “Let’s say the worst thing possible happens, and the governor says everyone stay home for the next four weeks?”
The first steps, even if they seem obvious, should be listed on the plan. They should include taking care of life’s necessities, like making sure the small-business owner and his family have enough food. Stock up on food “a little bit at a time” and have a reserve of other necessary items, such as toilet paper. “I think they have toilet paper again,” Nelson quipped.
Business owners should also have a plan for communicating with their employees so they know what’s going on. He or she should consider possible options for employees, such as having them work at home, putting them on furlough or laying them off and having them file for unemployment.
This is when adaptive capacity comes in. Does a business have alternatives for their normal operations? Can the business go virtual and be run remotely from home?
A crisis plan also needs to consider the practical such as what to do with the utilities, landlines, and securing the building. Will the electricity remain on, or should it be turned off? Do you go to APS for help with the utilities? Will you be able to make rent payments?
With a few months into this pandemic, business owners might want to think about the lessons learned. “What would be different if you knew this would happen three months ago? Would you do anything differently?” Nelson asked, noting that if someone had three months to plan for this pandemic, their list might be different.
The purpose of SBDC is to help small-business owners and their businesses “survive, revive and thrive.” Nelson invited them to get in touch with the office via email, phone or Facebook to see how he and his staff can help.
The center offers free counseling sessions and can help with business plans and structure, finding funding, developing sales, growth, etc.
Clients are currently being served remotely. “You still get a good quality service; we’re just not face to face,” Nelson said.
The SBDC would also like to hear what small businesses are doing to survive the pandemic and their concerns. To share ideas, questions and comments, email Nelson, Castillo or Martinez: Randy.Nelson@azwestern.edu, Vanessa.Castillo@azwestern.edu or Casandra.Martinez@azwestern.edu
To reach the SBDC by phone, call 928-317-6151.