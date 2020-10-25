Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories addressing the steps businesses can take when disaster strikes and how to prepare for potential disaster.
Most of the time, disasters strike unexpectedly. Businesses hardly have time to prepare, but what if they knew a disaster was heading their way? How would they prepare?
Now is the time to plan and prepare for potential disasters, according to the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center. The center held a question-and-answer webinar entitled “Business Survival During Disasters,” which focused on several scenarios and what businesses can do to address them.
Director Randy Nelson proposed the idea after seeing local businesses struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. He wondered how they would have reacted if they had known 90 days ahead that the pandemic would strike. What would they have done differently?
In the webinar, Nelson and his staff explain how businesses can handle various scenarios and prepare ahead of time – before disaster strikes.
The roughly 50-minute webinar is available on YouTube. It features Nelson; Casandra Martinez, business analyst and procurement specialist; and Vanessa Castillo, senior business analyst; with Robert Theobald, small business ombudsman with the Arizona Commerce Authority, as moderator.
This story addresses a portion of the questions and answers given by the SBDC team.
What if a fire or flood destroys a business facility?
First and foremost, make sure everybody is safe. “That is key. The loss of life is not acceptable if it can be prevented,” Martinez said.
Next, contact the insurance agent and let them know there’s been an incident and that at some point the business will be filing a claim.
Third, communicate with employees and customers immediately to let them know that this has happened and you’re working to assess the impact and go forward.
Before an unforeseen catastrophe hits, decide whether the business should resume operations from an alternate location. Have a location in mind where the business can stand up an office in a matter of hours.
Then look at what can be salvaged or relocated to another property if the need arises. Some equipment purchases come with protections against fire and flood. Some are flood proof and fireproof, such as safes and storage boxes.
“You might want to think about putting your valuable information, your backups, into something that can later be retrieved,” Martinez noted.
Assess whether temporary repairs are going to be needed on the facility. The company might want to have contingencies, such as tarps and extra plywood so it can board up a window or door or put a tarp over a roof.
What if you have a product that is deemed unsafe or must be recalled?
First, make sure the company offers full refunds whenever possible. “Don’t stay focused on the profit. Unfortunately, you’re going to get a big hit when it comes to that, but be ready to take it just to keep customers loyal to your brand,” Castillo said.
Cooperate with third-party regulators, arbitrators, mediators and government agencies. “Their job is to make sure you’re taking the proper steps to be able to correct or even minimize the blow when it comes to the public and the customers. Make sure that you realize that your company is unfortunately in the wrong here and cooperate with these arbitrators or regulators to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible,” Castillo noted.
Keep open the lines of communication with customers. “Most likely customers are going to be confused. It’s an inconvenience to them,” Castillo added.
Customer service professionals that can initiate the conversation with customers, either by calling the customer or when the customer calls in. A live chat on the company’s website or a press conference are good ways to reach the customers that are frustrated.
In planning ahead, educate customers about the potential hazards and defects of the products. Assume that the product at some point can be recalled, and have a plan to immediately put into place.
Also have staff regularly check for recalls with manufacturers so they don’t come as a surprise. “Then it’s all over the news, and you had no idea that this product had been recalled,” Castillo said.
What if a key employee quits or can no longer work?
Conduct an exit interview to find out why the employee is leaving. Perhaps it’s a situation that can be corrected or it’s due to a misunderstanding. Get to the bottom of it and try to resolve it quickly. If it can’t be resolved, ask for a separation period to allow the company to find a replacement or alternative solution, Martinez noted.
Then review all the contracts and supply agreements that the employee handled to make sure that all the contract requirements are fulfilled through another employee or system.
Review current staffing and determine if there’s a replacement inhouse. Maybe another employee has been mentored by this employee and has taken on a lot of the same duties, so a replacement is there and readily found.
Communicate the situation to internal and external stakeholders. In case of government contracts, a clause might require that a company notify the government of an employee’s departure within a certain time period.
The government agency might have to approve the replacement. In some cases, it determines a replacement is not needed and that the position can be absorbed somewhere else or by another position.
Also, Martinez said, communicate with internal stakeholders, people like the operations manager and human resources team, to see what the overall impact to the company will be. That person may sit on committees and boards that will need to be filled.
Before this situation occurs, the business should create a cross-training program so in the future they don’t have gaps like this. There will always be someone who can readily jump in, even during short-term periods, like when someone goes on vacation or maternity leave.
What if a process or tool that is unique to your company and provides you with an advantage gets leaked to the competition?
First, verify the loss. It might be obvious when it starts showing up with another company. “These things happen,” Nelson said.
Contact the owner of the other business and negotiate or license the technology to them, including customer and pricing lists, equipment or design.
If that fails, contact the police and an attorney. “A letter from the attorney can usually mean a lot quicker action than you trying to go knock on their door,” Nelson noted.
Before this happens, protect the company’s intellectual property with written agreements with all new hires and existing employees. Make sure they know this is proprietary information, and they can’t just give it away nor take it with them. It belongs to the company.
Always look ahead to the next generation of process or technology. “You always want to keep innovating. If someone takes your widget, it might not be the worst thing because now you can put the new widget that you’ve been designing that is twice as productive, put that in line and get that going as soon as possible,” Nelson said.
Finally, if it’s something really critical and not easy to replace, get a design patent on the innovations. “You want to have that extra level of intellectual property protection,” he noted.
What if your largest customer doubles or triples the order and wants it delivered in the normal timeframe?
Determine if the materials on hand are efficient to handle the increased volume, Martinez said. Then review the schedule to determine if extra shifts or additional people are needed to handle the production in the time allotted.
However, before fulfilling this huge order, review the client’s payment history to verify that they don’t have delinquent invoices.
Before a company experiences a surge, negotiate with the raw materials supplier for a discount. “If I’m buying in bulk, I want to be able to reap the benefit of that by getting a lower price,” Martinez said.
Look at the production process to determine if efficiencies or changes need to be made to increase productivity and turn out more product in less time and with less resources.
Then, in future agreements, negotiate with the customer a premium or rush fee for increased orders because there will be increased shipping costs.
What if a new product is released that makes your product obsolete?
First, remember that not all problems are worth solving. “Some are key to your future, though, so learn the difference and prioritize the focus,” Castillo said.
Help customers think differently about the company’s products and services in comparison to others. It’s dangerous if customers don’t think the company is a leader in the industry. Add something extra to the product or service that the customer won’t forget.
“Sometimes, with technology, things will evolve and continue to change, so you have to be prepared for that,” Castillo noted.
Then innovate the product, service or business processes. “There’s nothing wrong with copying what others have done, and they are key performance indicators,” she added.
Build a three-year product roadmap to prepare for changing technology. Where will my product be next year, the following year, and the third year?
“Ask stakeholders what they think, what is something different they would like to see from your company,” Castillo said. “Innovate or eventually die. If you don’t invest money into innovation, your business can be at risk of eventually dying off or staying behind the curve.”
