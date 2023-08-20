Business Tip: How to build the best budget for your small business

Keep your small business on track by establishing and maintaining an effective budget that helps increase profits. An understanding of these basics is a great place to get started.

 GETTY IMAGES

Having cash on hand is what keeps businesses afloat. But with so many financial variables like tools, equipment, payroll and rent, it’s no surprise that money is the primary concern for new business owners.

A simple Google search for “What is the main reason small businesses fail?” will point you to countless articles listing “financing,” “cash flow,” and “insufficient capital.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you