Yumans really, really want Aldi to open a grocery store in the area.
The Yuma Sun asked readers to submit their wishes for businesses they would like to see come to town.
Aldi pulled in the highest number of votes.
Aldi had a comfortable lead, followed by Costco Wholesale and Trader Joe’s. Rounding out the Top 5 were WinCo and Culver’s.
The other top vote-getters were El Pollo Loco, HomeGoods, Honey Baked Ham, Macy’s, Popeyes, Red Robin, Whataburger and Waffle House.
NO. 1 WISH: ALDI
Why do readers want Aldi in Yuma? Sue Kirk made her wish for such a store very clear. “Aldi pleeeeeeeze!” She explained: “It’s such a great grocery store--great prices on great products! We’d love not to have to drive over an hour to shop at one in California.”
Plenty of other readers echoed the sentiment. “Aldi’s is a really great grocery shop, and Yuma does not yet have one like it. Aldi is fantastic, with fantastic items, and having one would be really beneficial to the community,” Alexis Havins said.
“Please bring an Aldi to Yuma!! There is nothing that compares,” Seth Hodges noted.
The Obergs, who asked for another grocery store in the Foothills, noted that “Aldi would be heaven.”
Even people who have never been in an Aldi mentioned it. “A second grocery store on Fortuna is seriously needed. I’ve never been to an Aldi’s. I hear it’s a great store with good prices. Fry’s is overrun with customers at all times of the day,” Carol Knobbs said.
Several readers noted previous talk about Aldi coming to Yuma. Indeed, the grocery company set its eyes on Yuma, considering a location in the Foothills and another in town.
Aldi paused the projects, but word is that it still considers Yuma a strong candidate for a store. One developer who is still working on luring them here is Ross Wait, who believes he has the perfect spot for the store in the Fortuna Palms development located between Dairy Queen and Walgreens, on Fortuna Boulevard in the Foothills.
Not surprisingly, Wait’s wish is for an Aldi store. “I would love to have an Aldi’s store in Yuma. They have great products at great prices. Many of the products in their stores are way less expensive than other grocery stores. Also they have products from around the world,” Wait said.
“If you’re a wine lover, you will love Aldi’s. They have most of their wines made just for them and they are rated above 90 and they are way cheaper than other wines that would be rated above 90. Yuma deserves an Aldi grocery store,” Wait added.
TOP VOTE-GETTERS
Costco came in second place. Ken and Marsha Preston were among the readers who wished for the wholesaler: “My wife and I would be happy with just ONE addition to the businesses in Yuma–Costco. We have driven to El Centro, but we really hate being in California. Love Yuma, but not the ‘neighbor.’”
Mary Jennings’ wish: “Costco, Costco, and Costco … And, last but not least, COSTCO!!!!!” She explained why: “We drive for an hour or so to spend our money in California. Yuma should get that revenue.”
Jeannie Burley knows the perfect spot for a Costco. “I’d like to see a Costco in Yuma. Maybe where Sears used to be?”
Another reader agreed: “There is the old Sears store that has remained empty forever. Need to put it to use with a new business.”
In a twist, a reader noted why she doesn’t want this often-wished-for business. “I know everyone wants a Costco, but I think Sam’s has better prices and more products. Just saying.”
Trader Joe’s placed third, with plenty of readers listing it among their wishes.
“My wish for the area between Yuma and the Foothills is Trader Joe’s,” Mary McGruder said.
However, readers did explain why they want WinCo, the supermarket chain that placed fourth. “WinCo food store, so we don’t have to travel to another city to shop at this type of store. It has good bulk items and the coffee that we use,” said EK Cannon.
“PLEASE! WINCO. Employee-owned, low prices, bulk foods, and no gimmicks (no digital coupons). Preferably in the Foothills,” Joan Burson said.
In fifth place is Culver’s, a restaurant known for its burgers and frozen custard, and “much more,” as one reader pointed out.
COME TO THE FOOTHILLS
Several readers wished for specific businesses in the Foothills, including Aldi, Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Famous Dave’s, In N Out, Kneaders, Outback, Red Robin, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and NAPA Auto Parts.
Again, for the Foothills, readers wished for generic businesses and services, including for more restaurants, eateries that offer “healthy options,” more grocery stores, in particular a discount grocery store, and even a veterans health clinic.
“We live here full time and would like to see a Costco in the Yuma area, a grocery store in Foothills, a restaurant in the Foothills like Red Robin or Outback. There are lots of people moving here full time,” Sandi Dauzenroth said.
“I also would love more good eating places in the Foothills like Cracker Barrel, Famous Daves,” Mary McGruder said.
All of Julia Salinas’ wishes were for the Foothills area, including a fitness park designed for all ages and abilities, a European/Mexican-type outdoor plaza “where people can gather to have a coffee, beer, etc., food trucks/vendors, sit around tables and chairs/benches, listen to some music, people watch, relax,” she said.
She also other “ideas” for the Foothills: a small movie or community theater for plays and concerts, a bakery with regular and healthy options (low carb, sugar free, etc.), an Asian restaurant with healthy eating options and a soup/salad restaurant (“thinking Souplantation type”).
She’s also glad that Del Sol Market is coming. “That would have been an idea,” Salinas said.
Mel and Barbara Swanson also sent in requests specifically for the Foothills: a veterans health clinic, a Trader Joe’s, discount groceries and a “reasonably priced” car wash.
“The Fortuna/Foothills areas are surely the fastest growing communities in Yuma County,” the Swansons said.
ANYWHERE IN YUMA
Some readers submitted generic wishes for Yuma, such as a container store (“no kitchen store in Yuma at all”), an Irish food/pub, an Italian restaurant (“not a chain, good locally owned”), Mongolian barbecue, an Oktoberfest celebration and a pita sandwich shop.
“A fruit and vegetable store would be wonderful too,” Vonnie Prigge said, adding, “Stores. Not a stand.”
Prigge added: “Mesa has two and they are wonderful. Large selection and reasonable. Last week yellow bell peppers were 5 per $1. Here a green bell pepper was .59 cents. Was disappointed with all the produce here.”
COME BACK, PLEASE
One business that several readers hope makes its way back is JoAnn Crafts and Fabrics.
“I was sad to see JoAnn Fabrics leave. Their selection and prices were the best,” Mary Jennings said.
“No good sewing store here in Yuma since JoAnn closed,” said another reader.
Other “come back” requests included Bank of America, Bed Bath & Beyond, Long John Silvers and Popeyes.
Anne Wiser wished for the return of Outback and Johnny Carino’s restaurants. “They were so good. I miss them,” she said.
“I would like to have a Popeyes restaurant here in Yuma. Their chicken meal selections are very tasty, reasonably priced and are unique to the chicken available in Yuma,” Bob Valleni said.
Louise Dougher Ameline hopes Bank of America returns to Yuma. “We have been with this bank for 22 years and they closed both banks in our area. We have to drive two hours round trip to El Centro for the closest bank. We refuse to change banks as it would be such a hassle.”
…AND MORE
Randy Hoeft, usually known for his photographic skills, also has good business ideas. “Dutch Brothers in the Yuma Valley, preferably next to the Neighborhood Walmart at 8th and Avenue B. There is a vacant pad there, just saying, but the new development at 20th Street and Avenue B would be nice too,” he said.
Another idea: Bashas’. “I know, Food City is part of the Bashas’ chain, but let’s be honest, Food City doesn’t compare to a real Bashas,’” Hoeft added.
One reader noted that Macy’s would be a great addition to the city. “It’s always good to have a variety of different goods to choose from, and Macy’s has amazing sales. Macy’s also sells Origins products, which presently are only available online here in Yuma,” she said.
This same reader would also love a Pollo Loco in town. “It is one of the healthiest and tastiest fast-food restaurants in the country and I miss it very much,” she noted.
Other readers also businesses they missed. “I would really love to see Whataburger come to Yuma. I grew up in Texas where there were multiple Whataburgers in my town,” one reader said.
“I truly wish for an At Home!!! Best Store Ever!!” Grace Montoya noted.
Evelyn R. Pribble wants a certain airline service. “I would like to see Allegiant Air Service come into Yuma and provide optional air service for all of us, so we don’t have to go to Phoenix or Dallas to travel from Yuma. Allegiant is home-based in Las Vegas, and you can connect anywhere from there,” Pribble said.
“I wish that Rubio’s restaurant would come to Yuma. Or El Pollo Loco,” said Richard Maynard.
“I would like to see two businesses come to Yuma: Marco’s Pizza and a Waffle House. I have tried both and they are both great places to eat at,” John Sherwood noted.
“I would like to see an Apple Computer Store open up in Yuma,” wished Robert Steele.
One reader offered this wish: “I would very much like to see a WaBa Grill in Yuma because it is healthy and good for us and yummy!”
Bob and Sally Harnish would like for NAPA to put a parts house out either in the Foothills or the area east of Yuma. Another place to eat would be a Waffle House, with their hash browns “covered, scattered, covered” available 24 hours a day, they noted.
Will some of these wishes come true? I have it on good authority that some of the businesses on this year’s wish list are strong contenders for Yuma. So you never know. Some of these companies might see their name on the wish list and it might just be the nudge they need to come to Yuma.