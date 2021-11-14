If the county sales tax is an accurate measure, the area’s economy has been steadily improving since the onset of the pandemic.
Yuma County government saw a 12.3% increase in revenue from its tax on sales in non-restaurant businesses and a 17.6% increase from restaurant sales in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The jump between fiscal 2019-20 and 2020-21 came as welcome news to Gilberto Villegas, the county’s financial services director. He was expecting a drop, owing partly to pandemic restrictions that prohibited consumers from Mexico from entering the country for reasons deemed as “non-essential,” among them shopping and restaurant dining.
“It was a pleasant surprise, because the situation is not so dire as had been predicted,” he said. “We had thought that we were going to see a decline in sales tax collections, but, to the contrary, collections increased.”
The county’s 1.10% sales tax brought in $8.9 million from purchases in businesses other than bars and restaurants in fiscal 2019-20, the year in which the coronavirus emerged.
A year later it raised $10.4 million from sales in those same businesses.
Those totals do not include the revenues from sales tax rates levied separately by the county’s municipalities or by the state.
Even with the restriction on non-essential visits still in effect, the county tax generated about an increase of nearly $300,000 in revenue from restaurant sales, from more than $1.52 million in 2019-20 to nearly $1.8 million a year later.
Villegas attributed the jump in part to federal stimulus payments aimed at reviving local economies hurt by the pandemic. “The increased in sales tax collections had us all perplexed, not only us in Yuma County but throughout the states. The economic incentives that people received had a lot to do with that.”
And, he added, the coronavirus forced businesses to adapt in the ways they delivered goods and services to customers.
A newly implemented internet sales tax generated $438,341 in 2019-20, but $887,515 the following year, an increase of more than 100%
Villegas said sales tax collected most recently have trended downward, but said the county could still end 2021-22 next June 30 with an increase over last year, given that Mexican shoppers are again allowed to cross the border to shop in stores in San Luis, Ariz., and elsewhere in the county.
Nazzer Mendez, executive direct of the 4FrontED economic development organization that comprises local governments in the region, agrees that the reopening of the border should help the economy.
“The reopening is the first step in the right direction,” he said. “It is very good news that the border has opened to ‘non-essential’ travelers.”
But he said Mexican consumers won’t automatically come back. The Yuma area will need to repromote itself as a shopping destination.
While it stopped Mexican shoppers for a time, the pandemic didn’t cause bilateral commerce to grind to a halt. Indeed, the number of commercial vehicles arriving from Mexico to San Luis jumped 11.5 percent from 2019 to 2020 and is on pace to continue doing so, he said.