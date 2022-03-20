The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce feted business community members during its Annual Dinner Gala and Chance Auction held March 11 at the Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center.
The 2021 Small Business Person of the Year Award went to Yvonne Peach, owner of the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel and Yuma Landing Bar and Grill.
“This year’s recipient is beloved and well known throughout the community,” said Jeff Byrd, assistant vice president and community relations officer at 1st Bank Yuma, as he presented the award.
“Not only does she provide regular support to the chamber, she sponsors many nonprofit events throughout the year and is at every fundraising dinner you can find. She promotes Yuma with her every breath.”
Unfortunately, Peach could not be at the chamber event. “Why? Well, guess what? She’s at a conference promoting tourism to Yuma on her own dime,” Byrd said. “On a daily basis, she always finds a way to give back to our amazing community.”
Byrd presented the award to a surprised Peach earlier in the week. The chamber captured the moment on video, which attendees viewed during the awards dinner.
Peach later explained on social media: “Thanks so much. (I) wish I could have been there! Looks like it was a fantastic event! I have been busy trying to drum up business for the summer, here at the Travel and Adventure Show.”
Caballeros de Yuma was named 2021 Member of the Year, an award sponsored by Yuma Regional Medical Center. The organization is made up of community business members who sponsor special events to attract visitors to Yuma County. Members volunteer their time at these events, which have become some of the most popular in the area.
The chamber’s Board of Directors selected the award winner from among the past year’s Members of the Month: Arizona@Work in January, Rolls and Bowls in February, Western Arizona Council of Governments in March, Caballeros de Yuma in April, The Kress in May, Fisher Chevrolet (now Chapman Chevrolet) in June, Small Business Development Center in July, Desert Hills Golf Course in August, Yuma Insurance in September, Yuma County in October, Candlewood Inn and Suites in November and National Bank of Arizona in December.
Susan James of Farm Bureau Financial Services nabbed the Instagrammy, an award sponsored by El Dorado Broadcasters.
Russ Clark of El Dorado Broadcasters was named Chamber Champion of the Year, an award sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Kayla Irr-Mendez of Yuma Investment Group was named the Ambassador of the Year, an award sponsored by APS.
The chamber also congratulated 2020 Athena International Leadership Award Winner Lori Stofft, vice president of advancement at Arizona Western College.
The chamber presents the award every year to a woman in the community who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments, excels in their field of work, devotes time and energy to their community and creates paths of leadership for others to follow. This year’s award was sponsored by the National Bank of Arizona.
The chamber also recognized outgoing board members and installed the 2022 Board of Directors. The new directors and board members are Chris Wheeler, chair; Lori Arney, chair elect; Lisa Reilly, past chair; Regina Twomey, secretary/treasurer; Abraham Andrade, Marcus Carney, Cory Deter, Buna George, Juna Guzman, Mike Mendez, Yvonne Peach, Ben Roberson and Amber Thornton.