When Lorraine “Lori” Stofft moved to Yuma 30 years ago this past April, she never expected “that Yuma would welcome me in such a large way and offer me the chance to grow and develop.”
Stofft embraced her new community, immediately seeking opportunities to be involved. She played in the Yuma Orchestra and in local country, bluegrass and Irish folk bands. She taught English for the Reading Council, co-produced a film series for 14 years, sat on the Visit Yuma board for many years and was a Girl Scout leader and a drama booster parent.
“There are hundreds of ways to get involved in Yuma,” Stofft told the Yuma Sun.
Her career path has also afforded her with many opportunities “to do meaningful work that connects me to good people all around the region,” Stofft said.
The community has now shown its appreciation to Stofft, who currently serves as the vice president of advancement at Arizona Western College, with the 2020 Athena International Leadership Award. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce presents the award every year to a woman in the community who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments, excels in their field of work, devotes time and energy to their community and creates paths of leadership for others to follow. This year’s award was sponsored by the National Bank of Arizona.
“The recognition is humbling, for sure, and I know many women who are deeply engaged in advocating for other women, for creating opportunities for people through public health, education, and other great efforts,” Stofft said.
“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized, but mostly I’m grateful to the people I’ve met in Yuma who were interested in collaborating on quality-of-life issues. This is our home. We get to build great stuff here. We get to come together, see where our interests and passions align, and build something awesome. We’re empowered to contribute and make life better for our neighbors. That’s pretty awesome,” she added.
Stofft spent nearly 18 years promoting a free press – “local journalism is a cornerstone of our democracy,” she noted – and now 13 years advocating for open access to public higher education, another cornerstone of democracy.
“So, the chance to be hired to do work that you’re passionate about, that excites you, that connects you to good people, that fundamentally serves the greater good, how lucky am I?”
Ashley Herrington, who nominated Stofft, described her colleague as “a rare gem in a community of great women leaders. While she serves as the vice president of advancement at Arizona Western College, more would know Lori as an engaged leader in the community active in the arts, theater, music and outdoor nichees of Yuma.”
Herrington noted that “Lori has a gifted way in communicating through words and imagery that draws people in. She often jokes that she is the best professional storyteller in the community, keeping a personalized tone to her communications.”
She explained that when the college recently embarked on its strategic planning process, Stofft co-led this effort in a spirit of bringing people together to listen, share and grow together. “Listening is key to Lori’s gift in demonstrating leadership and professionalism,” Herrington said.
Her nomination letter details how Stofft has improved the quality of life for others in her community outside of higher education. Stofft, who is mom to daughter Mary, hosted Thursdays at the Theatre, a monthly independent and foreign film screening in partnership with Yuma Art Center, for 15 years along with husband, Dr. Michael Miller.
In addition, Stofft served on the Visit Yuma Board of Directors for nine years, most recently serving as the board chair until 2019.
“This commitment to connecting the community with local nonprofit organizations and diligent commitment to a passion shared by so many shows her engagement with people and their desires to create, inspire and learn together,” Herrington said.
“Lori prioritizes her time to connect with the community, listen to ways to celebrate what Yuma has to offer and push the limits for new and different ways our community can grow,” she noted.
For example, when Stofft served with the Gila Ridge High School State Boosters, “she listened to the emerging talents of those using theater as their chosen passion of the arts, and even came to work a couple times with more glitter in her hair than the state prop.”
Stofft is also known for actively assisting women in achieving their full leadership potential. “What Lori brings is a refreshing sense of self and the encouragement to dive in to your passions and she welcomes those to come along with her to experience the fun and light-hardheartedness of adventure,” Herrington said.
“When she isn’t volunteering at different community events, playing in her (recently retired) band, hiking the great Arizona outdoors, or supporting local businesses, you will find Lori sitting down with anyone wanting to talk. She will listen. She will challenge. She will encourage. She will seek to understand. She will care.”
Herrington pointed out that women and leadership need a mentor like Stofft. “They need someone to foster their growth, help encourage them to tell their story and share that story within the community they love. And if you’re anything like Lori, you don’t want credit, only to watch another advance, grow and inspire another woman along the way.”
Stofft not only helps women achieve their leadership potential, she also “inspires and seeks opportunities to bring women, young and mature, along with her,” Herrington added.
Some of Stofft’s other achievements include:
• Co-led the 2017 effort to develop a broad, comprehensive and inclusive strategic plan to chart a course for AWC through to 2025, that include 2,800 participants, including more than 200 students.
• Presented at several National Council on Public Relations and Marketing district and national conferences on topics of social media, marketing and public relations.
• Created a local group called Yuma Communicators, open to anyone who works in the marketing and communications role in the Yuma region, held quarterly brown-bag lunch trainings with speakers from the greater region.
• As vice president for advancement, Stofft leads all teams that advance the mission of the college in the communities AWC serves, including the communications and marketing team, the research team, the grants team, the foundation team, and our two public service teams: KAWC Public Radio and the Small Business Development Center.
• Served on the Yuma Joint Information Center during the regional response to COVID-19 pandemic, in the effort for clear, effective community communications.