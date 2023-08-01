Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center has been dealing with a number of child abuse and domestic violence victims, and the summer high temperatures don’t helping.

“Absolutely, the heat is impacting domestic violence and family violence,” said Executive Director Tori Bourguignon. “It’s a huge factor. People are hot and tempers are short. They’re struggling to pay their air conditioning bills. The combination of financial stress and the heat is contributing to all kinds of calls.”

