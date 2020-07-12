Some Yumans are already celebrating the coming of an Indian restaurant. Curries Indian Cuisine and Bar is taking over the former space of Maria Bonita Restaurant and Bar on the site of the Ramada, 711 E. 32nd St.
Unfortunately, Maria Bonita, which opened in June 2019, is a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for lovers of Indian food, Curries is described as an “authentic” Indian restaurant and bar.
Andrew Sab, owner of the Ramada, started dropping teasers on Facebook a few weeks ago. I reached out to him, and he asked that we keep it hush-hush while they worked on the remodel and were issued a business license.
But once the “Curries” sign went up, it seems the whole of Yuma noticed, judging from the Facebook posts and emails sent to me.
“We don’t have the exact opening date yet,” Sab told me last week. On Wednesday, he posted on Facebook, “We are currently working on remodeling and we are in the final stages of completion. At this time we are thinking 2 more weeks to complete the work and announce the opening date.”
Finally, on Saturday, he announced that the grand opening would be July 22.
***
Let me introduce you to Lara Landscaping, a business recently started by 18-year-old Oscar Lara. He has experience in landscaping and has his own commercial equipment, including truck, trailer, tools, etc.
“I am a hard and willing worker with an ambitious attitude. My purpose for working is to move out of home and begin my own family as well as pay my way through college,” he posted on Facebook.
He said he can lift heavy equipment, work long hour days (even in the sun), start early in the morning and adjust to your needs. He is also a fast learner, easy to talk to and always willing to pick up new skills, he added.
The services he offers include pool plastering/painting, sheetrock repair, regular lawn maintenance, new yard creation, irrigation system installation and reparation, laying seed/sod/turf and manure, laying bricks/pavers, tree/bush trimming and more.
“I am flexible with the services I provide depending on your needs,” Lara said.
If interested in his services and for free estimates, call or text any time of day: 928-920-6945.
***
Claire’s has opened locations inside the Walmart in the Foothills and San Luis. Claire’s offers the latest trends in jewelry and accessories for girls, teens and tweens. For many, it’s the go-to place for ear piercing and must-have hair accessories, stylish beauty products and more, according to the company.
Claire’s in the Foothills, which already has a location in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, is located at 8151 E. 32nd St. The Claire’s in San Luis is located at 1613 U.S. Highway 95. They’re open from noon-8 p.m.
***
I received the list of Yuma business licences issued in May, and one particular business caught my eye. It seems that the former Hunter Steak House is being resurrected as Hunter Steak House and Pizza. I’ll have to find out more, but a license has been obtained for that same site with that name.
Here is the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in Yuma in May
CONTRACTOR: Trane Energy Services, 850 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, 608-787-3516.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Yuma Real Estate Photography, 712 S. 2nd Ave., 928-366-8665.
RESTAURANT: Hunter Steak House & Pizza, 2355 S. 4th Ave., 928-446-8863.
RETAIL: Page’s Drapery Shop, 13499 E. 46th St., 406-740-1291; Merciless Defense LLC, 6210 E. 42nd Lane, 513-295-5352; Claire’s #3419, 8151 E. 32nd St., 954-392-4446.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Aftermath Services, 3914 E. 41st Place, Suite 6, 630-423-4256; Archixona LLC, 5868 E. 39th St., 928-446-2776; Liver Pool Services, 1540 S. Hettema St., 928-510-5165; R&M Removal Services, 10160 S. Spring Ave., 928-502-0461; Yuma’s Own Cleaning Services, 4667 W. 27th St., 928-323-4427; Castillos Metal Fabrication, 2149 S. Factor Ave., Suite 2, 928-261-6899; Marina Linn, 2554 W. 16th St., Suite 417, 760-909-5151.
***
Business is still slower than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!