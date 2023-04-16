Combat vehicle testing at YPG essential to future generations of Soldiers

From paved asphalt to rugged, unimproved desert washboard, Yuma Test Center’s mobility courses run the gamut of types of conditions a Soldier driving a vehicle is likely to encounter. An Armored Multipurpose Vehicle is shown on a road course at YTC.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHAUER

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is at the forefront of Army transformation efforts.

One important aspect of Army transformation involves mobility, and U.S. Army Yuma Test Center’s approximately 200 miles of surveyed road courses are being utilized to put the next generation of vehicles through their paces.

