The Westwind Bar & Grill, 9797 S. Frontage Road, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the property of the Westwind RV & Golf Resort, at the site of the former Cactus Cafe and Cheers Lounge.
Breakfast is served 7 to 11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to closing, and dinner 4 p.m. to closing. The menu includes skillets, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, seafood, steaks and classic favorites. The restaurant also offers appetizers, signature drinks and desserts.
For more information, call 928-342-4500.
*****
Sisters Bretina DeAnda and Eileen Sorensen have launched a new company called The Resume Sisters. The firm develops personalized career development materials that showcase an individual’s personal brand and value.
“We are loving working with people in different industries, career levels and across the country,” the sisters said in announcing their new business.
If you need help with these types of services, contact DeAnda and Sorenson at TheResumeSisters@gmail.com.
*****
It’s time to play catchup again with the business licences. Here are the business licenses issued by Yuma in July:
• Contractors: D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc., 12100 Crownpoint Drive, Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas, 505-342-2024 X2101; JDI Electrical Solutions Inc., 42222 Remington Ave., Temecula, California, 951-657-0100; SR Electric Services, 1314 S. 5th Ave., Suite C, 928-581-2820; Holbrook Asphalt, 1545 E. Commerce Drive, St. George, Utah, 435-652-4427; National Fire Control, 55 W. Hoover Ave., Suite 10, Mesa, 480-967-5705; Naturalite Neon, 4020 N. 38th Ave., Phoenix, 602-278-8866; Commercial Cooking Equipment, 2734 E. 14th St., 928-318-2013.
• Day Care: Bubbles Early Head Start & Preschool, 1403 S. 5th Ave., 928-783-3364.
• Medical/Dental: YRMC Surgical Specialties, 2270 S. Ridgeview Drive, Suite 302, 928-344-2000.
• Restaurants: Starbucks No. 60588, 1569 S. 4th Ave., 206-318-8705; Las Palmitas Taco Shop, 1150 W. 24th St., Suite A, 760-595-3425; Curries, 711 E. 32nd St., 480-332-0830; Sunkissed Smoothie and Coffee Bar, 3860 W. 24th St ., Suite 109, 928-503-9726; Cry O’s Refreshment Center, 1424 S. 4th Ave., 928-246-7303; Rise Bagel Company, 2431 S. 4th Ave., 928-304-1160.
• Retail: The Charro Bike Company, 4175 S. Boxwood Ave., 928-388-5784; Clean Freak Car Wash 328 E. 16th St., 480-646-8353.
• Salon/Spa/Barber: Legends 8th St. Unisex Barbershop, 900 W. 8th St., 928-955-0059; Premier Haircuts By DC & J, 780 E. 39th Place, 928-955-9094.
• Service Providers: Gorjess Brows, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1A; Dos Dragons Tattoo, 2115 S. Arizona Ave. No. 6, 928-246-2539; Off the Curb, 922 S. 47th Ave., 928-316-6040; Hands N Hearts Homecare, 1020 S. 4th Ave., Suite 214, 928-224-2925; Jessica’s Multi Services, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 202, 928-287-9295; B&D Bookkeeping, 7870 E. Topeka Place, 928-920-5617.
• Specialty Stores: Natural Care Aromatherapy, 1025 W. 24th St., Suite 27, 425-638-3510.
• Transportation/Trucking: J & S Transport 3896 S, Avenue 5¼ E, 928-210-7360.
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: FKC Yuma, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite C, tenant improvements for outpatient dialysis.
• Building Permits Issued: Yuma International Airport, 2191 E. 32nd St., for baggage carousel improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!