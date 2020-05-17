Motorists along 32nd Street have been watching a big building go up across from the Foothills Walmart. It’s the home of the new 4th Ave. Gym, 7929 E. 32nd St.
The 20,000-square-foot gym will open its doors this week, with sign-ups and tours from Monday through Wednesday and for workouts on Thursday.
The gym will be staffed 24/7 and include an array of services, including personal training, basketball, saunas, circuit training, 58 cardio machines, free weights, cross training, power and Olympic lifting and boxing, tanning, hydromassage and supplements.
Owner Justin Haile, who also owns the original gym in town, is happy to offer clients a second location. He has been working at the counter of the family business since the age of 13.
“I know that business. I was waiting to build one from the ground up. I like giving Yuma the things that Yuma deserves. Yuma deserves something with all new technology,” Haile said.
The new gym is bigger with better equipment and machines not found anywhere else, he noted. For $5 more each month, members can get a dual membership and go to either location (the original has a pool).
The new gym is the place for people who want a different kind of workout, Haile noted. It’s designed for more functional training and has indoor and outdoor AstroTurf that allows trainers to work with 3-4 clients at the same time and “not get into people’s way.” The 1200-square-foot AstroTurf space is ideal for lunges, tire flips and rope jumping.
Haile also hopes the new gym attracts athletes, high school students and families. It has a half-court basketball court, weight training equipment and light resistance weights.
The lockers are equipped with charging stations and cords so clients can charge their phones and devices while they workout. And all cardio equipment has internet access so clients can watch TV or on-demand movies or stream videos if they’d like.
The building has 10,000 square feet of lease-able space. Before COVID-19, a couple of people were interested in spaces, but the virus “put the brakes on everything,” Haile said. In the next couple of months, once the new gym gets going smoothly, he plans to refocus on leasing the space. For lease inquiries only, call or text Justin Haile at 928-246-4979 or email 4thavegym@gmail.com
For information and/or to reach the Foothills gym, call 928-318-6500.
***
Some new businesses were gearing up to open when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and were forced to delay their openings. One of those businesses was Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge, which was ready to open its new location in March.
At that time, Sage and Sand posted on Facebook: “So we are officially ready to open. All of the issues keeping us closed were finished up just last week. Wait... a worldwide pandemic? Lock it down? Everyone stay home? All bars closed? Are you kidding me? Some things we can control, some we can’t. Stay safe everyone and know that when the zombies are gone, we will be open for business.”
It’s now officially open. In business for more than 50 years, Sage and Sand moved to 2852 E. 16th St., on Highway 95, from the old location at 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1, which Yumans might recognize as the former homes of Ron’s Place and Rumors Sports Bar & Grill.
The space underwent a renovation. The new place has a large patio, dance floor “and plenty of room for your friends and family.” However, the business is following CDC guidelines and limiting capacity for now.
According to Sage and Sand, one of the most exciting things about moving to the new location is the ability to add food. The menu includes “gourmet bar bites” such as the Bang Bang Burger, Magnum Opus Dog and the Sage and Sand Nachos.
Reach Sage and Sand at 928-344-2625.
***
And now for the bad news. I have a series of permanent closures to report, some due to the virus.
In incredibly sad news, Littlewood Fine Arts and Community Co-op announced that it will not be reopening the Main Street location.
“It’s been a great 3 years,” the co-op posted on Facebook. “We are proud to have helped shape art in Yuma for years, and we will continue to do so -- albeit without a brick and mortar location. We will continue to build community through art shows, music performances, classes, and more. And we will continue to advocate for the arts, for everyone, as we always have.”
The co-op explained that the COVID-19 pandemic drove down 80% of its membership support. “This, coupled with not receiving relief support from the many grants we applied for, has made our financial situation insufficient.”
In a message to artists, the co-op said it’s working on wrapping up their works and will be reaching out to arrange for pickup. Delivery is a possible option as well.
For more information, email Lia Littlewood at Littlewoodcoop@gmail.com.
***
Another organization closing its doors is the Torture Training Center/BRAG (Bully Rehab Awareness Gym) Inc., 1103 E. 21st St., Unit D.
On May 1, Coach Carlos Flores posted online: “Today I pay my last rent payment and say goodbye to 15 years of my life. From all my hole in the wall gyms to the beautiful gyms we built, today is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to do. I will miss all our students and I thank everyone for supporting us throughout the years.”
Flores added that he hopes that someday the center and gym “can come back from this but the safety of our children and students is important and I will not jeopardize anyone’s health without knowing if everyone will be safe.”
Reach the center at 928-502-9589.
***
Another victim of the pandemic is Desert River Spa and RV Park, formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics located at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd. The owner reported that the pandemic closure proved to be “too much” and announced that the facility is closed permanently. It’s now up for sale.
The owner posted on Facebook: “Sad to report - the gym, pool and RV Park are closed for good. Thanks to all our members over the last two years - you really helped make it a success for us. The COVID closure was too much financial strain to carry. We pray new owners will come through to start it up again to be there for the community like we tried to be.”
***
In a brief email to the Yuma Sun, Fruit Growers Supply, 4136 E. 32nd St., announced its closure. “Regrettably, we will be closing the Yuma location at the end of the month,” Brenda Lutes, operation center supervisor, wrote.
I was unable to get more information as to the reason why the Yuma location is closing. Its website explains that the nonprofit cooperative, which has many other locations, mostly in California, has been providing growers, pickers, packers and shippers in agriculture with everything under the sun since 1907.
***
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: New 4th Avenue Gym/Multi-Tenant Building, 7929 E. 32nd St.; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for a gift shop renovation and PBX/relocation of offices.
Building Permits Issued: Vertical Church, 3142 S. Arizona Ave., for a new worship center.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Springhill Suites by Marriott, 1825 E. 18th St., for a hotel remodel.
***
Business is just starting to reopen in Yuma after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!