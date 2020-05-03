It’s the end of an era for Dick’s Auto Rebuilders, 201 W. 24th St., which first opened in 1964. Now, after 56 years, owners Warren and Linda Rautenberg permanently closed the shop doors on Friday.
The Rautenbergs began to have issues with the shop a couple of years ago when an employee embezzled money from the business. That put them in the hole. Things were slowly starting to get better, but then the COVID-19 pandemic put them deeper in the hole.
In addition, Warren and Linda are “getting up there” in age, so they decided that it was time to say goodbye. The Rautenbergs wanted me to convey their “thanks to everyone for their support and their business.”
We wish them much joy in their retirement!
***
Another business that announced its closure is Yuma United Mixed Martial Arts, 304 S. Main St. The martial arts school and gym posted on social media that the facility would not be reopening in Yuma.
“We have been looking for a buyer to take over what has been built over the past 15 years in the Yuma community all the way back from AZAC at the old mall, and now Main Street, to keep going Yuma strong,” the post stated.
“Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye and to move on and evolve. We appreciate our loyal customers and our teammates who fought a tough fight and all of the memories that were made together.”
The fitness center had a strong community focus and took pride in providing “world class” instruction and training. It offered classes to all ages in jiu jitsu, wrestling, boxing, grappling, muay thai, cardio boxing and kickboxing, and strength and conditioning.
We also wish them success in their next chapter!
***
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project update for this week:
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Arizona Department of Economic Security, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., for tenant improvements; Claire’s to be located inside Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St., for tenant improvements.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Yuma Airport Authority, 171 E. 40th St., for solar PV canopies.
***
While business is slow in the community, we are catching up on the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in Yuma. Here’s the list for January:
CONSULTANT: IBI Group, A California Partnership, 18401 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, California, 949-833-5588 X56421.
CONTRACTORS: Adams Fence LLC, 503 W. Watkins, Phoenix, 602-256-7800; Vertical Build, 16416 N. 92nd St., Suite 100, Scottsdale, 480-275-2371; Almodova Roofing & Insulation, 1752 N. Avenue B, Somerton, 928-782-3002; Pyramid Southwest Inc., 10801 N. 24th Ave., Suite 113, Phoenix, 602-4782-3763; Urban Energy Solutions, 3312 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix, 480-282-9501.
NONPROFIT: Achieve Enterprise Services, 3220 E. 40th St., Suite A, 928-341-4141.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Renowned Booths, 3582 E. Riho Lane, 928-261-3275; Camary Ann Videography, 10773 E. 38th Lane, 208-705-2550.
RESTAURANTS: X-Glacies Crepito Carrus Box, 2421 S. 27th Ave., 360-707-1720; Parad-ice Ice Cream Rolls, 1979 E. 16th St., Suite 7, 928-256-3375; Tacos El Gando, 2769 S. 30th Drive, 928-750-0613.
RETAIL: Brands Frenzy, 3651 S. Tillman Way, 928-210-7205; Reddy Ice, 2860 E. Highway 95, 214-442-1009; Bowl4two.com, 7606 E. 41st Road, 928-246-5236; Yuma Tactical & Firearms, 740 S. 24th Ave., 928-699-3293.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Sexy Nails & Spa, 2241 S. Ave A, Suite 20, 928-783-4184.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Rachel Brooks, 3871 S. Bella Vista Drive, 6020616-7067; Anytime Pet Sitters, 6274 E. 45th St., 541-778-8735; Legacy Tai Chi, 1380 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite 104, 928-259-1009; Clearer Vision Pros, 2536 W. 4th St., Suite D, 928-256-1079; Relax Massage By Erin, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 3, 928-446-0810; Selecto Tax Inc., 801 S. 5th Ave., 928-343-1100; Envios El Toro 2, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 110, 928-287-8692; Compass Rose Tattoo & Art Studio, 1840 S. 4th Ave., Suite 21, 307-760-2424; J Remix Entertainment, 3395 W. 15th St., 928-304-8844.
***
Business is slow now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!