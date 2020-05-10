It’s good to hear of businesses opening and reopening even during a pandemic. Hopefully, both business owners and customers are taking safety precautions and doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
One business that has come back to life after almost a year of being closed is Sunshine Market and Liquors, 1997 S. Avenue B. The store closed after a vehicle crashed into the building 11 months ago. The crash forced the store to close in order for repairs to be made. However, as manager Israel Millan explained, owner George Jajo decided to take advantage of the closure to renovate the whole store.
“Everything is brand new,” Millan said, adding that Sunshine Market still has the same merchandise expected by customers but with more variety.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. To reach the store, call 928-329-4387.
***
Arizona Southwest Uniforms/928 Tactical, formerly located in the Crescent Center, has moved to a new location at 2589 E. 24th St., Suite 2, between avenues 2 1/2 E and 3E.
Owner Kara Vazquez explained the reason for the move: “We can now right size our inventory with less overhead and maintain our high level of service and selection.”
The store carries a wide assortment of law enforcement clothing and tactical gear. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The store’s phone number remains the same: 928-726-1500.
***
Southwest Endocrinology Associates, the office of Dr. Manju S. Schorr, announced the closure of her practice on May 29. Patients needing assistance in locating another physician should contact their primary care provider or health insurer.
With written patient authorization, a copy of medical records will be made available. Send written authorization including patient name with signature, date of birth and the address or fax number of the new provider to 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 201.
Medical record request forms will be available at the office or you may request one by emailing to drschorryuma@gmail.com.
“We regret that we will not be able to continue to serve you,” Dr. Schorr said in her announcement. “Our years here have been filled with many rewarding experiences and memorable patients. Best wish for your health and happiness.”
***
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Swire Coca Cola, 7420 E. 30th St., for a new warehouse and office.
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Advanced Cooling, 4102 S. Avenue 3 1/2E, for a cooler addition; Carefree RV, 3900 S. Avenue 8 1/2E, for a new multi-purpose building; Jordan Manufacturing, 3860 S. Arizona Ave., for a new boiler room; Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3 3/4E, for Building No. 7.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: First Avenue Church, 256 S 1st Ave., for alterations for event center; Children’s Museum of Yuma County, 200 S. Main St., for floor strengthening upgrades; Gila Ridge High School, 6998 E. 24th St., for a new Verizon cell tower and stadium light pole.
***
While business continues to be slow in the community, we are catching up on the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in Yuma. Here’s the list for February:
CONTRACTORS: Avalon Communication Services, 1500 W. Hampton Ave., Unit 5J, Sheridan, Colorado, 303-723-6962; Schmidgall & Sons Drywall, 14347 E. 28th Place., 928-247-5183;
Unitechz Communication Technology 1, 2301 E. Palo Verde St., 323-877-5530; Pyramid Construction & Aggregates, 839 Dogwood Road, Heber, California, 760-337-5839; Express Flooring, 4110 W. Washington St., Suite 100, Phoenix, 602-864-3300; Work Zone Services, 3409 E. 33rd Place, 602-431-0911.
DEPARTMENT STORES: Jos Pat Shop, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B8, 928-446-3009; Yaquesita Furniture, 1404 S. 4th Ave A, 928-550-1617.
DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITORS: Skylar Adams, Madison Mcintosh, Marc Muma, Harrison Kaye, Joseph Geneza, Justin Cole, Tyler Raney, Jose Vega, Clifford Berryman, Jesse Evans, Joe Monarrez and Eli Singh, 491 S. 1325 W, Suites 3-4, 801-377-9111.
ITINERANT VENDOR: Jill’s Towels & More, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 928-322-1404; Abril Glenn, 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-246-8092.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Roxy Meyer Photography, 1613 S. 8th Ave., 928-446-4210.
RESTAURANTS: Taco Monster, 2198 S. 4th Ave., 928-783-0479; Dutch Bros Coffee, 1512 S. 4th Ave., 541-955-4700; Sutton’s BBQ & Soul Food, 1840 S. Arizona Ave., Unit A, 928-248-4334.
RETAIL: Guerison Naturelle, 1020 S. 4th Ave., Suite C, 928-276-4774; Munchies, 6675 E. 35th Road, 619-576-7948; Pro Fab Metalworks LLC, 3031 E. 42nd St., Suite B, 928-750-2203; Doin’ It Desert Style Gifts & More, 1563 E. Sunrise Lane, 928-920-0837.
SERVICE PROVIDERS: The Happy Broom, 13575 E. 51st St., 702-533-9622; Rafa The Handy Man, 135 E. Joshua St., Apartment E, Somerton, 928-323-7267; Clean Auto Spa, 13575 E. 51st St., 702-373-1338; First Choice Cleaners, 1995 S. 17th Ave., 928-200-1753; Nancy’s Road Service, 3257 E. 40th St., 928-723-7063; Toolbox Techs, 8861 E. 24th Place, 760-455-1367; Cynthia Tanaka Counseling & Consulting Services, 291 S. Main St., Suite G6, 928-503-2049; Shaggy to Chic, 3939 S. Avenue 3, Suite 110, 928-919-7566; Ramirez Handy Man, 3853 E. Los Olivos Drive, San Luis, Arizona, 928-919-4506; Cash Fast Raga, 10120 Typhoon Ave., 928-278-8472; Desert Dunes Dialysis, 2500 S. 8th Ave., Suite 102, 928-314-9240; J.A. Pad Landscaping Service, 1369 S. 14th Ave., 928-257-8948; Maria’s Housekeeping, 3043 S. Navel Ave., 928-344-0257; All In One Upgrades, 9220 E. 22nd Lane, 928-366-3040; Painting By Faith, 10618 S. Emerald Ave., 562-240-9799; Mendoza’s Handyman Services, 4038 W. Amador Lane, 928-920-7595;
WHOLESALE: Senergy Petroleum, 2560 E, 16th St., 800-964-0076.
***
Business is slow now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!