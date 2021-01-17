How angry do you like your food? “Angry” refers to the spice level at the Angry Italian, a food truck that offers hand-crafted artisan pizza, as a full pie or by the slice, pasta, subs and Stromboli.
Owner James Owens makes the Alfredo sauce from scratch every day. Keto, vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free, the Angry Italian has something for everyone.
The food truck is open 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the parking lot of WestAir Gases and Equipment, 2450 E. 16th St.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Angry Italian is usually found at the farmers market in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out).
*****
Baja Viches has moved a hop and a skip from its old location. It originally opened at 863 S. Avenue B, and now it’s down the road at 841 S. Avenue B.
The new restaurant site was designed to “transport” customers to “a place where you can disconnect for a second. May our food and new location be fuel for your soul.”
Fans have pointed out that the new location is beautiful and the seating area for outside dining is comfortable and allows for safe social distancing.
After winning the categories of Best Beef, Best Seafood and Best Pork as well as being crowned the Taco King at the 2019 Tunes & Tacos festival, Baja Viches set up a food truck in town and started serving up carne asada, fish and shrimp tacos, tortas, burritos and other items.
“We incorporate a fusion of flavors from different cultures using the best of the Baja (seafood),” the restaurant noted.
The restaurant does not take online or phone orders. “We only do in-person orders,” Baja Viches posted online. “The freshness of our food is non-negotiable. We make your food as you order!”
Baja Viches is open 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays.
*****
Another new restaurant has opened, this one specializing in pork tortas. Sr. Picos, located at 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117, in the Crescent Center across from Fry’s, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.
For readers who aren’t familiar with tortas, I found a great description online: “Imagine that a sandwich and a taco got married and had a kid. That kid would be named Torta.”
Sr. Picos also serves quesadillas and tostadas. It’s open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For phone orders, call 928-919-7467.
*****
The Back in Time Pie and Tea Shoppe, located at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., has closed its doors. Owner Eva Gaxiola will have a closeout sale of tea pots, tea sets, and much more on Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The seasonal shop was housed in a renovated section of the historic adobe Corral House and for many years served up fruit pies, sweet treats and savory specials along with some activities, such as Mad Hatter Tea Parties. Visitors could also hunt for unique treasures and vintage finds in the gift shop located inside a historic vault. It’s sad to see it close!
*****
I don’t have a Yuma Commercial Project Update this week, but here are the business licenses issued by the city in October:
• COMMERCIAL LEASE: M Tropicana Motel, 2115 S. 4th Ave.
• CONTRACTORS: PTS Electric, 1273 Kennedy Lane, San Luis, 928-446-4944; Eiffel Construction, 2501 N. Hayden Road, Suite 101, Scottsdale, 480-462-1733; Coreslab Structures, 5026 S. 43rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-237-3875; Dust-B-Gone AZ, 201 W. 17th St., 928-581-2013; Wow Electronics, 1859 S. 4th Ave., 928-782-1400; Sunbound Solar, 9237 E. Via De Ventura, Suite 135, Scottsdale, 480-291-5451; R.A. Loebig General Contractor, 1877 S. 1st Ave., 928-783-6760; Crestmark Construction Services, 7333 Monroe Road, Houston, Texas, 713-426-6161; H-Dez Roofing Services, 1060 W. Garvin St., Somerton, 928-488-9847.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Four Thirty Lash & Beauty Bar, 1455 W. 16th St. Suite C, 928-580-7318; Palo Verde Pet Clinic, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suites B3/B4, 928-224-3131; Rad Studio, 707 Fremont St., Suite 3320, Las Vegas, Nevada, 702-340-6180; YSPN, 8000 S. Lincoln St., Suite 5, Littleton, Colorado, 303-699-0909.
• RESTAURANTS: Mr. Burros, 252 E. 24th St., 928-580-1030; Jector’s LLC, 1473 S. 4th Ave., 928-329-0035.
• RETAIL: Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., 928-247-6266; Chalichoice, 4389 W. 13th St., 928-750-1760; Desert Sunset Creations, 224 S. Main St., Suite 106, 928-723-5594; Husssh Boutique, 2695 W. 27th Place, 928-259-6247; Mary’s Fashion Style, 172 S. 4th Ave., 928-920-6531.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Oh My Cut Studio By Liliana, 850 S. Avenue A, Suite 1, 928-750-1049; Desert Hair Studio, 1455 W. 16th St., 928-580-0080; Cost Cutters Hair Salon No. 15936, 2568 W.16th St., Pad A2, 928-343-0114; Cost Cutters Hair Salon No. 17310, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suite 2, 928-344-1237; Celyn Villanueva Microblading Studio, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite C, 928-581-2927.
• Service Provider: D&D Squad, 1728 S. 42nd Ave., 928-247-5012; Big Bear Commercial Blasting, 13150 E. 45th Drive, 928-318-3057; Zulma Ramirez, 7263 E. 36th Place, 928-446-0071; Wall 2 Wall Handyman & Painting, 1334 S. Avenue B, Apt 101, 928-294-7162; Dubbs Mobile Wash & Detail, 1218 S. 40th Drive, 928-446-0578; OSC Landscaping, 3909 W. 26th St., 928-920-6945; Jm Upholstery, 15846 S. Rincon De Espana St., Somerton, 928-318-7967; Jose J Arreola, 4804 W. 11th Lane, 928-388-1616; Azero LLC, 4575 W. 22nd Lane, 928-271-2248; Yuma Design Company, 1284 S. Orange Ave., Somerton, 928-446-4916; Precision Protective Services, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B8, 928-446-0538; Arizona Dezert Mobile Wash, 967 Avenida Serenidad, Somerton, 928-581-6379; Andy’s Mobile Auto Detailing, 2181 E. County 16th St., 831-578-1921; Action Auctions, 10557 E. Marble Drive, 928-988-1636; Errands 928, 11325 S. Sandy Lane, 928-248-5554; Revive Hydration & Wellness, 10556 E. 38th St., 480-749-1332; Sandoval Cleaning & Janitorial, 325 1/2 W. 17th Place, 760-914-1314; Longo’s Solar Cleaning, 150 S. San Jose Drive, 928-502-0779; Haven of Yuma, 2470 S. Arizona Ave., 928-344-8541; Divine Curves, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, 928-323-7011; The White Rook, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D12, 928-919-4237; A-R Mobile Detail, 1846 E. San Pedro St., San Luis, 928-323-6235; G&J Maintenance Company, 3772 E. Los Olivos Drive, San Luis, 928-285-4856.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Your CBD Store, 1651 S. 4th Ave., Suite A3.
• WHOLESALE & OTHER: Propane Delivery USA, 10264 N. Frontage Road, 928-920-0338.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!