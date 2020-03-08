SVN/Velocity Commercial Real Estate announced some exciting news! Broken Yolk Café, founded in Pacific Beach, California, will be opening a restaurant at 1731 E. 16th St., in the old Native New Yorker, across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
SVN noted that the location, consisting of 5,370 square feet, is perfect for the café, which offers both breakfast and lunch. It serves traditional items such as a bacon and eggs breakfast as well as gourmet dishes like Tiki Toast, Hawaiian bread made into French toast, and the Fiesta Burrito.
In a video posted on YouTube, Roy Thompson, managing partner, explained why the company chose Yuma for the next location. “Yuma has been a great and fantastic town for my family and I. We have a place on the river. We’ve been coming here for 15 years. We always stop and support the businesses here, which we love, and we love Yuma, and we thought it would be a great place to establish memories,” he said.
“I would like to bring that concept here in Yuma and give people a place to go and have some great comfort food, some great breakfast, some great mimosas and bloody marys and give back to the city of Yuma.”
The Broken Yolk is well known in the San Diego area, where it opened the first location in 1977, and the Yuma restaurant will be the third to open in Arizona. It has a total of 36 locations now.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand Yuma’s restaurant varieties which serves the community of Yuma as well as the economy. Broken Yolk has locations in greater Phoenix and San Diego, which will draw consumers from both markets. We are proud to have played a part in this transaction,” stated Jerry LoCoco, designated broker.
He noted that Broken Yolk is already working hard to get the restaurant up and running and hopes to be opening within the next 3-4 months. Stay tuned for the grand opening date!
Taco Monster 2.0 will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. March 13 — Friday the 13th — at 2198 S. 4th Ave., in the old Coco’s Bakery and Cafe. Accordingly, the theme is all things monster, and the decorations will reflect the ghoulish theme. You’ve been warned! You might run into some scary stuff.
Partner operator Carlos Moran pointed out that opening on Friday the 13th is also appropriate because the owner’s birthday is on Halloween. That’s how Ramon Gutierrez came to name the food stand “Taco Monster.”
But, Moran explained, the new restaurant will be anything but scary. “It’s going to be really nice, really classy,” he said.
It opens for the public on March 13, but VIP events for customers will be held throughout the week before opening on Friday. But you can’t just show up; these events are by invitation only.
The restaurant will have an extended menu with many new items, such as posole, menudo, a line of “guisados” (stews), including chicharrones, potato and bean, and chicken and potato, and more flavors of “aguas frescas.”
The Pacific Avenue food truck will stay open for the time being, but the long-term plan is for it to close down. When the time comes, it will be the end of an era. Ramon and Gaby Gutierrez first opened a hot dog stand in 2005 at the “Los Perros” swap meet. Then seven years ago, they moved to the food court at 1744 S. Pacific Ave., where they started with two tables.
Now it’s become a Yuma favorite and voted “Best Taco Stand or Food Truck” for five consecutive years in a row. Congratulations to the Gutierrezes!
Need an electrical service upgrade? A dedicated circuit? Do you need to become compliant with the commercial building code? Miguel Rios, owner of Luxury Electrical Services, will be happy to help!
After 15 years of doing electrical work he’s still passionate about what he does. “I get lost in it. I don’t get tired of doing it,” Rios explained.
He most recently worked as the home performance manager for the nonprofit Western Arizona Community Alliance, but he decided it was time to strike out on his own. He is now working out of his home office.
Rios can do anything related to electrical, whether residential or commercial, and has done a lot of energy efficiency retrofits.
A reader wrote to me: “I met Miguel Rios when he was working for WACA doing their energy audits. He impressed me from minute 1. He is a very intelligent young man who really knows electrical and so much about efficiency. He and his partner later sealed my ducts which gained me a rebate through APS which is how I got connected to this agency.”
Rios is fully fluent in both English and Spanish.
Don’t neglect your electrical issues! Call Luxury Electrical Services at 928-246-0360.
And for those who have been asking ... I’ve been trying to find out what’s going on with the Dairy Queen being built in the Foothills. It seems to be at a standstill, or at least taking a while.
Yuma’s Commercial Construction Project Update for this week follows:
New Plans Submitted for Review: Desert View Villas Apartments, 96 units at the southeast corner of Avenue 7 1/2E and 44th Street; Walmart, 2501 S. Avenue B, for interior remodeling.
